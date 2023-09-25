Fernando Carsa Will Speak to Students at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television

Actor Fernando Carsa (Acapulco) will be the guest speaker and honoree during the first day of the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television's (UCLA TFT) two-day Orientation, on Tuesday, Sept. 26, welcoming students to a new academic year.

"It's truly a full-circle moment to welcome Fernando Carsa back to UCLA TFT, especially as our alumni guest speaker for Orientation," says UCLA TFT Interim Dean Brian Kite with a smile. "As a student, he was always passionate and driven. To see him now, sharing his immigrant journey and championing body positivity, it's just inspiring. And his role as 'Memo' in 'Acapulco' always makes me laugh! He's a testament to the power of diverse storytelling in entertainment. Our students are in for a real treat hearing from him."

Carsa, a 2020 UCLA TFT graduate, booked his role as Memo in Acapulco six months following his graduation. His performance earned him a nod for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy, at the 2022 Imagen Awards. On the big screen, Fernando is set to dazzle audiences in Paramount+'s upcoming feature film At Midnight. This romantic comedy, set for a global release in February 2023, is one of Paramount+'s signature Latin American originals.

"I consider the phrase 'what do you say to taking chances?' to be my life motto," Carsa says. "This catchy Celine Dion lyric has been the inspiration behind every decision I've made as an immigrant. Applying and attending UCLA was one of those decisions, and also the best one I've ever made. It is thanks to this institution that I was able to find my purpose as an artist, but most importantly, it is thanks to its amazing faculty that I was able to find, accept, and celebrate myself (which, spoiler alert, has been a huge part of my success as an actor). When I think about my story, UCLA is the chapter that has ignited all the wonderful opportunities I've had. This is why I feel so honored to be this year's orientation speaker. I can't wait to come back to a place that holds such a special place in my heart and my journey, especially to share with its upcoming student body about the very special adventure they're about to embark on."

