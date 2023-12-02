FROM A YARDIE TO A YANKEE to Perform February 10 and 11 at Theatre West

Theatre West is celebrating Black History Month with its presentation of From a Yardie to a Yankee.

Sardia Robinson is originally from Jamaica. Wikipedia defines "yardie,": 'In the most innocuous sense, "yardie" can simply refer to a Jamaican national; as "yard" can mean "home" in Jamaican Patois, Jamaican expatriates who moved abroad to countries such as the U.K. and U.S. would often refer to themselves and other Jamaicans as "yardies".'

Born into a poverty-stricken Jamaican neighborhood where crime, gangs and political revolution were the norm, Sardia had to step over corpses in the street on her way to school. Then an unplanned pregnancy led to yet more hurdles. Sardia's engaging and unique storytelling style takes audience members on an emotional rollercoaster ride fraught with peril, pain, suffering, but also filled with humor, endearing characters, and the undeterred spirit to survive.

This vivid presentation portrays writer and performer Sardia Robinson's epic struggles from the murderous streets of Kingston, Jamaica to the deadly consequences of Chicago's drug wars. The one-woman show starring Robinson is full of colorful characters (she portrays eleven different roles), powerful portrayals, obstacles overcome, and heartwarming humor. This show will grip your heart and imagination.

From a Yardie to a Yankee has won awards across the country, among them the Best in Show Award at the TAG Studio Solo Festival, the Innovative Women in Theatre Award (Hollywood Fringe Festival), and Best Solo Production Award (Broadway World), It was listed as one of the Top Ten Shows to see in Los Angeles by Broadway World. The show recently toured New York, London, Jamaica and the Bahamas. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago, Sardia received the Great Black Women Alumni Award in recognition of her contributions to young performers from Chicago's Mahogany Scholarship Heritage Foundation. Her recent credits include Justice Delayed, in which she stars as Amy Jaques Garvey, wife of activist Marcus Garvey; and the hit sitcom currently airing in the Caribbean, House Out of Order.

Proceeds from this event will support the ongoing artistic and educational activities and programs of Theatre West, a 501c3 non-profit organization.

Established in 1962, Theatre West is celebrating its 61st year as the oldest continually running professional theatre company in the city of Los Angeles. It is a membership collective of actors, playwrights, directors, and technicians. Theatre West's alumni members include Ray Bradbury, Beau Bridges, Richard Dreyfuss, Sally Field, Betty Garrett, Martin Landau, Lee Meriwether, Jack Nicholson, Carroll O'Connor, Sherwood Schwartz, Joyce Van Patten, and Paul Winfield. Theatre West has produced more than 300 plays and musicals. Of these plays, nearly 70% are original works developed in its workshops and many have led to Broadway, regional tours, and feature films including A Bronx Tale by Chazz Palminteri; A Very Brady Musical by Lloyd Schwartz and Hope Juber; Our Man in Santiago by Mark Wilding that transferred to Off-Broadway in the Fall of 2022; and our co-production of Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground went to Broadway in 2023.. Theatre West is supported in part by The Ahmanson Foundation, California Arts Council, Peter Glenville Foundation, The Green Foundation, Kaplan-Loring Foundation, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, National Endowment for the Arts, Lloyd E. Rigler-Lawrence E. Deutsch Foundation, Sidney Stern Memorial Trust, Dwight Stuart Youth Fund, and L.A. Parent Magazine.

From a Yardie to a Yankee, the award-winning show written, directed and performed by Sardia Robinson., and Produced by Dina Morrone for Theatre West, will run Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. Sunday, February 11 at 2:00 p.m. at Theatre West, 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, in Los Angeles, CA 90068. ADMISSION: $40 in advance; $45 at the door. Reservations are available at (323) 851-7977 or a the link below.

CONSUMER ADVISORY: For ages 11 through adult.

Reception with Jamaican food follows performance.