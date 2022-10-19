Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FRANKENSTEIN SLEPT HERE Comes to Sutter Street

Performances run October 22 – November 6.

Register for Los Angeles News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 19, 2022  
FRANKENSTEIN SLEPT HERE Comes to Sutter Street

Frankenstein Slept Here by Tim Kelly, directed by Jenny Connors, comes to Sutter Street this week.

Baroness Frankenstein has opened her castle to all those who can't cope with the outside world, including a descendant of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, a Medusa with snakes in her hair, Vampire, the Mummy, the mad Igor, a Phantom Bride and the Invisible Man. The castle belongs to an American society matron who sends monthly checks to pay for the staff she imagines is working at the castle. What to do? What else but have the creatures pose as servants. Mrs. Hoople arrives with her young niece and her husband to inspect the premises and discovers her gardener is Igor, the butler is a mummy, the cleaning woman is a vampire, and the Monster is stretched out on the dining table! The highlight takes place when a werewolf fights the Invisible Man in full view of the audience!

October 22 - November 6

Saturdays and Sundays at 10:00 in the morning.

Make your reservations now at www.SutterStreetTheatre.com or call (916) 353-1001.



Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Lesli Margherita and More Star In DAMN YANKEES At Musical Theatre WestPhotos: Lesli Margherita and More Star In DAMN YANKEES At Musical Theatre West
October 18, 2022

Batter up! Baseball is back, and so is the latest production from Musical Theatre West. Long Beach's premier theatre company presents the seven-time Tony award-winning musical Damn Yankees to its stage for select nights, running through October 30th. See photos from the production!
SHORT+SWEET Hollywood Adds Last Round Of SemifinalistsSHORT+SWEET Hollywood Adds Last Round Of Semifinalists
October 18, 2022

The Short+Sweet Hollywood festival of short plays announces the last semi-finalists of its Open Theatre (English language) division.
Video: Watch the Trailer for THE INHERITANCE at Geffen Playhouse Starring Adam Kantor & MoreVideo: Watch the Trailer for THE INHERITANCE at Geffen Playhouse Starring Adam Kantor & More
October 18, 2022

The Inheritance is now playing at Geffen Playhouse. In contemporary Manhattan, Eric and Toby are 30-somethings who seem to be very much in love and thriving. But on the cusp of their engagement, they meet an older man haunted by the past, and a younger man hungry for a future. Watch the trailer here!
DAMN YANKEES Opens at Musical Theatre West; All-Star Night, ASL Performance & More UpcomingDAMN YANKEES Opens at Musical Theatre West; All-Star Night, ASL Performance & More Upcoming
October 18, 2022

Musical Theatre West’s production of the classic American musical Damn Yankees premiered in Long Beach, CA this past weekend with three home run performances, including an all-star red carpet event and premier party ahead of the official opening night on Saturday, October 15th.
Center Theatre Group Launches $20 Ticket Drop TuesdaysCenter Theatre Group Launches $20 Ticket Drop Tuesdays
October 18, 2022

Center Theatre Group is launching Ticket Drop Tuesdays, a new ticketing option for its audiences, starting on October 18. Created to encourage everyone to come to the theatre, this new initiative will make shows at Center Theatre Group more accessible to everyone in Los Angeles.