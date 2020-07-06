FORT HUACHUCA To Premier At SheLA Festival

Ailema de Sousa's, "Fort Huachuca," will premier at this year's SheLA Festival. Set in segregated America, "Fort Huachuca" follows the lives of five African American women who enlist in the army to train as nurses. They are sent to an army base camp in Arizona, where they embark on one of the biggest challenges of their lives.

Universal and real, this story tackles social issues that are still relevant today: racism and sexism. It's an inside look at survival in the army in the 1940s, when society treated women and people of color as "less than."

"Fort Huachuca," directed by Ani Marderosian, is a powerful story that will leave its audience wanting more. During a time where live theatre is sparse and communities crave artistic connection, Marderosian has taken the play and conceptually adapted it to be streamed.

The play has brought on talent from Los Angeles, New York, Alabama, and London, proving that art knows no bounds. Naima Hebrail Kidjo, Brittney McClendon, Brittany Shonka, Nicole Sousa, and Casterline Villar fearlessly and passionately portray the historic figures. Donna Allen, Camille Mallet de Chauny, and Gilbert Roy round out the cast in supporting roles.

"Fort Huachuca" streams on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 2:00pm (PT). For tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-2020-shela-summer-theater-festival-tickets-107447055034

