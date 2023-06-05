FOR YEARS TO COME With Richard Riehle to Premiere In Los Angeles At Dances With Films

"For Years to Come" is directed by Emmy-nominee Micah Stuart.

By: Jun. 05, 2023

The half-hour TV pilot "For Years to Come" will premiere in Los Angeles at the Dances With Films festival on Saturday July 1st at the historic TCL Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Blvd.

In this irreverent and heartfelt romantic dramedy, a gay man falls in love with his dead mother's hospice nurse, while struggling to reconnect with his elderly father...who's secretly a porn director.

"The story is deeply personal...When my mother was dying, I found out my father was a porn director! For years, I knew I had to make something of that story. And then during the pandemic - when so many people were determined to live more intentionally, and laugh in the face of hard times; when we were dealing with unimaginable grief, and still daring to imagine the happiness on the other side - I realized the story had universal appeal." - James Patrick Nelson

"For Years to Come" is directed by Emmy-nominee Micah Stuart. Writer-creator James Patrick Nelson stars alongside veteran character actor Richard Riehle ("Office Space," "The Fugitive," "Fried Green Tomatoes," "Mysterious Skin"). The cast also features Jason W. Wong, Kristy Munden, Samia Mounts, Jay DeYonker, and Suzanne Ford.

"In this moment of rising anti-LGBTQ bigotry, we want to tell an optimistic hopeful story about complicated queer people, in which their queerness is never the conflict. The universal questions facing our queer lead characters are - How do I grieve on my own terms? How can I see my parent as a full human being? How do I live more fully, knowing I'm going to die someday? Is there ever a right or wrong moment to fall in love?" - James Patrick Nelson

"For Years to Come" arrives at Dances With Films after screening in NYC at the Big Apple Film Festival, winning a special Jury Award from the OUTshine LGBTQ+ Film Festival in Miami, and opening the prestigious Independent Pilot competition at SeriesFest in Denver.

Tickets for the July 1st screening of "For Years to Come" at 1:15pm at the TCL Chinese Theatre can be purchased at Click Here

And check out the trailer here: https://vimeo.com/753648646

Micah Stuart is an Emmy-nominated writer/director based in Los Angeles. His work has been shown at film festivals around the world, including SeriesFest, HollyShorts, and the Santa Barbara Int'l Film Festival. Micah has also edited trailers for major motion pictures including "Eat Pray Love," "Young Adult," and "Immortals". He was recently honored with Golden Trailer Awards for his work on "The Social Dilemma" and "The Rescue".

James Patrick Nelson recently starred Off-Broadway in the NYT Critic's Pick Memorial and the world premiere of Reverse Transcription. He appeared in Broadway's Slave Play at Center Theatre Group, and the world premiere of Terrence McNally's final play Immortal Longings. He won a Helen Hayes award for Bedlam's Sense and Sensibility at the Folger Theatre and American Repertory Theatre. He began his Off-Broadway career in The Three Sisters with Maggie Gyllenaal, A Midsummer Night's Dream with Bebe Neuwirth, and Ivanov with Ethan Hawke.

Richard Riehle spent a dozen years doing regional theater all over the country from the Yale Rep to the Alaska Rep, before going to NYC to do Execution of Justice on Broadway. He moved to Los Angeles in the early 1990's, doing mostly film and tv, including "Office Space," "Of Mice and Men," "Casino," "The Fugitive," "Fried Green Tomatoes," "Glory," and "Free Willy" among others. He has been fortunate enough to work with quite an array of talented artists, vets and up-and-comers, all of whom he has enjoyed collaborating with, and all of whom he has learned from, and so far to his great delight he has been able to keep at it.




