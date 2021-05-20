FOR LOVE OR MONEY to be Featured in Upcoming SoloFest 2021 Encore Series

Developed with and directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson and Soaring Solo Studios The onset of the pandemic forces a successful 76-year-old businessman to examine his choices in life, what he thinks he has achieved, and what he feels he has lost. Why did he so fervently quest for money and security at the expense of his own happiness and the trampling of his artistic soul?

Join writer/performer Mitch Feinstein on this autobiographical journey that invites all of us to consider: Can we learn lessons and make changes, or is it too late? "I'm honored to receive this award for the world premiere of my solo show in March," Mitch says, "and I look forward to taking this next opportunity to edit my script, use what I learned from this first performance, and put it on its feet again. I continue to work on this piece with my director Jessica Lynn and the wonderfully supportive Soaring Solo community. I am grateful to be part of such a vibrant and creative group."

About creating this piece, Mitch says, "At the beginning of the pandemic, I felt a complete loss of control," Mitch says. "The crashing of the economy brought to my present consciousness deep-seated fears that have besieged me all of my life." Like many during the extended shelter-in-place order, he found an online class to help soothe his anxieties. He chose a daily meditation and writing class with Jessica Lynn Johnson, Founder and CEO of Soaring Solo Studios, in which Jessica guides and directs her students in the creation of their one-person shows. The workshop's daily writing prompts helped Mitch coalesce the pieces of his lived story. "This is my honest attempt to understand and explain the choices I made in my life and perhaps provide guideposts for myself and others to acceptance and peace," Mitch says.

FOR LOVE OR MONEY recorded live performance streams via Vimeo on June 18, 2021, at 7pm; 90 minutes, no intermission. Tickets: $15.99. Presented by Whitefire Theatre.

"For Love or Money" wins World Premiere Award, will be featured in upcoming SoloFest 2021 Encore series Award-Winning Solo autobiographical performance by Mitch Feinstein Showing Date: June 18, 2021, at 7pm, via Vimeo

Link to purchase tickets: www.tickettailor.com/events/whitefiretheatre/524187