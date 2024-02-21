Experience The Debut Performance Of Romantica Piano Quartet At Casa Romantica's Winter Fundraiser This March

Southern California's Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, has announced its upcoming winter fundraiser, "Benefit for the Arts: Romantica Piano Quartet," on Friday, March 22nd, 2004.

The Winter Fundraiser promises to be a memorable evening of incredible live music, dining, and philanthropy in support of Casa Romantica's mission to enrich the community through the arts.

As south Orange County's major cultural institution, Casa Romantica has developed a reputation for wide-ranging cultural programming that brings international talent to San Clemente. Attendees of “Benefit for the Arts: Romantica Piano Quartet,” underwritten by Dave and Carolyn Westendorf, will experience the debut performance of the Romantica Piano Quartet, the first-ever chamber music ensemble to be in residence at Casa Romantica.

The Romantica Piano Quartet comprises a talented and dynamic group of musicians, featuring violinist Adriana Triggs, violist Phillip Triggs, cellist Pola Benke, and pianist Kevin Garnica. Together, they promise to deliver an unforgettable evening of classical music that celebrates the rich cultural heritage of San Clemente and beyond.

"We are thrilled to showcase the exceptional talent of the Romantica Piano Quartet with their debut performance at Casa Romantica," shared Kylie Travis, Executive Director of Operations and Programming at Casa Romantica. "This event promises to be a celebration of the arts, bringing together music lovers and supporters of Casa Romantica's mission. We invite everyone to join us for an unforgettable evening of entertainment, delectable cuisine, and support for our cultural initiatives.”

In addition to the captivating live musical performance, Casa Romantica's Winter Fundraiser will feature a cocktail reception with cocktails & tray-passed appetizers, a three-course gourmet dinner by Colette's Catering and Events, and a thirty-minute performance by the Romantica Piano Quartet. The evening will conclude with a silent auction, offering attendees the opportunity to bid on a variety of unique items and experiences.

"The support of Dave and Carolyn Westendorf, along with the generosity of our patrons and sponsors, enables Casa Romantica to continue offering enriching arts programs to the community," added Ruth DeNault, President of the Casa Romantica Board of Trustees. "Together, we are empowering individuals of all ages to explore, discover, and celebrate the transformative power of the arts."

Funds from “Benefit for the Arts: Romantica Piano Quartet” will assist Casa Romantica in its mission to deliver diverse cultural programming and arts education to the Southern California community. This event raises critical funds for Casa Romantica's artistic programs for people of all ages.

Tickets for the winter fundraiser are available starting at $175 per person. For more information, additional details, and to purchase tickets, please visit hwww.casaromantica.org/events/benefit-for-the-arts-romantica-piano-quartet/

About Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens:

Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization and is the historic home of the founder of the City of San Clemente. Casa Romantica provides programs for all ages in arts, music, history, and horticulture and is a premier Southern California cultural center. The arts and cultural destination maintains a robust series of year-round programs in arts, music, history, horticulture, and literature for all ages. Casa Romantica hosts a variety of free arts education programs for children year-round including concerts, hands-on workshops, and summer camps in music, art, and dance. Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens is located at 415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente, CA 92672.

Hours: Tuesday—Thursday 10 AM—4 PM; Friday—Sunday 10 AM — 2 PM; closed Mondays and holidays. General admission is $5; Casa Members, active duty military with ID, and children under age 13 visit for FREE. For more information, call (949) 498-2139 or visit CasaRomantica.org.