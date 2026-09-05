Musical Theatre Guild Celebrates 30th Anniversary With Ultimate Broadway Trivia Challenge

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To celebrate 30 years of Musical Theatre Guild, theatre fans are invited to take on the 30 Days / 30 Challenging Questions trivia test.

Every single question in this challenge is curated by MTG's resident Broadway historian, Glenn Rosenblum. The contest begins September 4, 2026, and ends October 3, 2026, offering an opportunity for theatre lovers to put their knowledge to the test.

To officially enter the contest, participants must follow @mustheatreguild on Instagram and check the account's stories each day for a newly posted trivia question. Because each question is only live for 24 hours, players are encouraged to log in daily so they don't miss a single chance to score. Contestants simply select their answer directly on each story post. Scoring is cumulative, meaning the more questions you get right, the better your chances of winning.

The stakes are high, with prizes lined up for the top players. The five contestants who finish the month with the most correct answers will receive limited edition Musical Theatre Guild T-shirts. Meanwhile, the ultimate winner will walk away with the coveted Grand Prize: two (2) tickets to attend Musical Theatre Guild's 30th Anniversary Season opener, Here's To Us! This highly anticipated, one-night-only gala concert highlights memorable songs from past MTG Signature Productions and takes place on Sunday, October 11, 2026, at 7:00 PM at The Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center, Eli & Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica.

The deadline to submit final answers is October 3, 2026, at 11:59 PM PST. The official winners will be determined on October 4, 2026, and will be contacted directly via Instagram Direct Message (DM). The grand announcement showcasing the winners will be posted publicly on MTG's Instagram page on Tuesday, October 6, 2026. No purchase is necessary to enter or win, and this contest is in no way endorsed by or affiliated with Instagram.

For more information on Musical Theatre Guild, visit MusicalTheatreGuild.com.

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