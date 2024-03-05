Ethan Margolis aka Emaginario Comes to Sam First This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



World-traversed and genre-fluid guitarist/vocalist Ethan Margolis aka Emaginario (Chano Domínguez, Herb Alpert) returns to Los Angeles after a four-year absence, with his quintet, which performs a blend of Jazz, Blues, and Flamenco genres.

He is accompanied by Katisse Buckingham (Herbie Hancock, Billy Childs) on sax and flute; Deron Johnson (Miles Davis, Stanley Clarke) on piano; Luca Alemanno (Walter Smith III, Johathan Kreisberg) on bass; and Chris Wabich (Leonard Cohen, Stanley Jordan) on drums.

Newly signed to the Ropeadope record label, Emaginario's guitar playing is steeped in both world rhythms and jazz. He possesses a musical language that reflects his Americana roots as they connect with the 20+ years he has spent in consistent musical collaboration with the Romani population of Andalusia. His newest album, set for release this July 12, 2024, is an acoustic jazz project of guitar sketches accompanied by Larry Grenadier (upright bass) and Eric Harland (drums).

Two performances will take place on Wednesday, March 27 at Sam First.