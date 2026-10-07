Ensemble Theatre Company to Offer Fall Acting Classes

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Ensemble Theatre Company has revealed its fall line-up of professional acting classes for taught by award-winning professional actor/director Brian McDonald. Elevate your acting skills by studying with award-winning professional actor and director, Brian McDonald. These dynamic courses offer personalized one-on-one coaching alongside engaging group activities, ensuring an enriching, hands-on experience.

Students will have the rare opportunity to learn from a seasoned industry professional, gaining practical tools and confidence in a supportive, creative atmosphere. Each course culminates in an exciting final showcase where you’ll shine in front of family and friends. Whether you’re an aspiring actor eager to build your career or simply looking to explore your creative potential, this is the perfect opportunity to step out of your comfort zone and discover the joy of performance. Join us at Ensemble Theatre Company and take your talents to the next level!

Acting for Kids and Teens

Fall Session

Acting for Ages 9-14

Saturdays, October 31-December 12, 2026, 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.

Tuition: $300

Acting for Ages 15-19

Saturdays, October 31-December 12, 2026, 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Tuition: $300

PAGE INFO: https://etcsb.org/education-and-outreach/classes/

ENROLL: https://etcsb.org/registrationform/

APPLY FOR SCHOLARSHIP: https://etcsb.org/education-and-outreach/scholarship-application/

Class Descriptions

Ages 9-14

This introductory acting class exposes students to scripted scenes and monologues. Students learn memorization techniques, stage presence, listening skills, and how to work with a scene partner on contemporary scripted material. Preliminary exposure to acting is beneficial but not necessary. A final presentation will feature the students’ work throughout the class and is open to all family and friends.

Ages 15-19

Fast-paced, challenging, and great fun! Students learn self-assurance while acquiring advanced acting skills. We teach script analysis and character development through monologues and scenes, theatre games, and improvisation. Voice and movement work also round out this perfect acting class for serious young actors! Friends and family are invited to a final presentation of the students’ work performed on The New Vic stage.

Acting for Adults

Join us for a dynamic adult acting class that will unleash your creativity, boost your confidence, and make learning the art of acting enjoyable and fun. Discover your inner performer through our engaging, welcoming program, culminating in a final presentation at The New Vic.

Fall Session

Mondays, October 26-December 7, 2026, 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

Final Presentation: December 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Tuition: $400 per person

12 students max

PAGE LINK: https://etcsb.org/classes-for-adults-and-seniors/

ENROLL: https://fs2.formsite.com/zllfcb/jhb021etue/index

Course Description

Welcome to our beginner acting classes for adults! Our class is not just about learning the technical skills of acting, but also about exploring your creativity, building confidence, and expressing yourself in new and exciting ways.

In this acting class, you’ll learn the basics of acting such as character development, script analysis, physical and vocal expression, and improvisation. But what sets our classes apart is our emphasis on using acting as a tool for creative self-expression and personal growth.

Taught by award-winning actor/director Brian McDonald, you will be guided through exercises and activities that help you tap into your unique creativity and develop your own voice as an actor. Additionally, students are assigned a scene or monologue which will be showcased in a final presentation on The New Vic stage.

Most importantly, our acting class is a supportive and welcoming space where you can feel comfortable taking risks and trying new things. We know that stepping out of your comfort zone can be scary, but with our guidance and encouragement, we’re confident that you’ll build your confidence and feel empowered to express yourself in new and exciting ways.

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