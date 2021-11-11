Ensemble Theatre Company Presents THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

Ensemble Theatre Company presents the second show of its 2021-2022 season, a romantic holiday treat for the entire family, The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley, by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon and directed by Michael Butler.

The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley begins previews on Thursday, December 2, opens on Saturday, December 4 at 8:00pm and runs through Sunday, December 19, 2021 at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.

Part II of the Christmas at Pemberley trilogy! In this new sequel to "Pride and Prejudice," Darcy and Elizabeth must now contend with hijinks amongst the staff, all while preparing for the family to visit. Both touching and charming, The Wickhams is a holiday comic-drama where Jane Austen meets "Downton Abbey."

"Is there a better way to enjoy the holiday season than to spend some time with Jane Austen's iconic characters Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth?" comments ETC's Artistic Director, Jonathan Fox. "This is a wonderfully marvelous play that will bring romance and holiday cheer to the New Vic Stage. Directed by the remarkable Michael Butler, and with a pitch-perfect cast, you will be transported to Pemberley and enjoy every delicious minute of your time spent with the Wickhams."