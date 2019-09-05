Ensemble Theatre Company Presents Free Talk With UC Santa Barbara Professor Emeritus Simon Williams

ETC to present a free talk with Simon Williams on MEASURE FOR MEASURE September 4, 2019...Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) is proud to present a free talk with Simon Williams, Professor Emeritus of Theater and Dance at UC Santa Barbara, titled "Measure for Measure: Learning to Mistrust the Law," at The New Vic at 5:30pm on Monday, September 9.

"Measure for Measure is among Shakespeare's most intriguing plays," said Dr. Williams. "A well-constructed thriller, it touches upon some of the most troubling and yet fascinating aspects of the relationship between the Law and the human reality that Law attempts to regulate. Although Measure for Measure is a work of high seriousness, it is one of the most tension-filled, accessibly written, and, oddly enough, funniest plays Shakespeare wrote."

Measure for Measure, which opens ETC's 2019-20 Season, tells the story of one of Shakespeare's more infamous bargains: a young woman's virginity in exchange for her brother's life. This story of tyrannical authority, sexual power, and gender politics is especially resonant in today's #MeToo culture. Directed by Artistic Director Jonathan Fox, ETC's production of Measure for Measure is set in contemporary society and examines Shakespeare's enduring question of why "some rise by sin, and some by virtue fall."

Dr. Williams is a frequent speaker, locally, nationally and internationally, and is widely known for his stimulating talks on classics of both the theatrical and operatic repertoire.

The talk is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required. Measure for Measure runs October 3-20, 2019 at The New Vic (33 West Victoria Street, Santa Barbara). Tickets to the performances of Measure for Measure are available through the ETC Box Office at 805.965.5400, or online at etcsb.org, or in person at the Box Office between hours of 1pm and 5pm Tuesday through Saturday.





