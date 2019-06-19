Ensemble Theatre Company Celebrates Its 40th With AÂ Birthday Cabaret

Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) ?at The New Vic and the 40th Birthday Cabaret Committee are delighted to announce that ETC's 40th Anniversary Season will conclude with a special Birthday Cabaret on Sunday, July 7. The event is open to the public and tickets start at $40.

Enjoy a trip down memory lane with one-night-only special appearances of some favorite performers from past ETC productions, including Misty Cotton (who appeared in A Little Night Music and Tell Me on a Sunday), Frank Lawson (from ETC's production of Porgy and Bess), Tiffany Story (ETC's Woyzeck) and Lavon Fisher Wilson (ETC's Cookin' at the Cookery). The legendary songwriter and singer Amanda McBroom will also perform. The evening will begin at 5pm with a VIP reception on stage at The New Vic for "Donor and Sponsor Level" ticket buyers, followed by a cabaret performance at 6pm. After the cabaret, the whole audience will be invited for cake and bubbly in the courtyard.

This is a one-night-only engagement and seating is limited. $400 Sponsor Ticket includes VIP reception, premium seating (with optional stage seating for early responders), performance, and after-party (tax-deductible amount is $360).

$140 Donor Ticket includes VIP reception, special seating, performance, and after-party. $40 Single Ticket includes performance and after-party.

Purchase tickets online at etcsb.org/cabaret, call (805) 965-5400 ext. 104, or send a check to ETC 40th Birthday Cabaret: PO Box 2307, Santa Barbara, CA 93120. Please reply before June 30, 2019. The event is sponsored by Hub International.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You