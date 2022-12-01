Ensemble Theatre Company Announces Very Special 'Family Day at ETC' Performance of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
The performance is Saturday, December 17 at 2:00pm at The New Vic Theatre in Santa Barbara.
Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) has announced the addition of a special performance of A CHRISTMAS CAROL, made possible by generous donations from Sara Miller McCune and the Léni Fund! The added performance, designated as Family Day at ETC, will be on Saturday, December 17 at 2:00pm at The New Vic in Santa Barbara!
The Family Day at ETC performance will make 150 seats available, at no cost, to families working with Transition House, The Police Activities League, Girls Inc., Calm, A-OK, Noah's Anchorage YMCA Youth Shelter, and United Boys and Girls Club. The remaining tickets for this performance will be available directly from ETC's Ticket Office or website (www.etcsb.org) at deeply discounted prices: $40.00 for adults and $10.00 for children (under 18).
There will also be a visit from Santa and cookies and hot chocolate for all!
Tickets for this special performance will go on sale online Monday, December 5th at 10am and through ETC's Ticket Office starting at 1pm on Tuesday, December 6th. Ensemble Theatre Company's production is an all-new take on the holiday favorite, A CHRISTMAS CAROL, written by Charles Dickens, adapted by Patrick Barlow (The 39 Steps) and directed by Jamie Torcellini.
A CHRISTMAS CAROL begins previews on Thursday, December 1 at 7:30pm, opens on Saturday, December 3 at 8:00pm and runs through Sunday, December 18, 2022 at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara. Patrick Barlow, writer of the Broadway and West End hit The 39 Steps, has refashioned Charles Dickens' holiday classic A Christmas Carol into an inventively comic holiday delight filled with humor and heart. Under the direction of ETC favorite Jamie Torcellini, five actors bring Dickens' vast array of beloved characters to life. You won't want to miss this delightful holiday treat for the entire family!
