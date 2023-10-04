Emotionally Charged FATHER FIGURES To Screen At HPIFF On October 6

'father figures' to screen at highland park independent film festival on october 6th explores love, loss, and unique bonds formed in the absence of family

By: Oct. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 1 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 2 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Tony-Winner Beth Leavel, Dermot Mulroney And Jenna Lea Rosen To Headline MACK & MABEL L.A. Photo 3 Tony-Winner Beth Leavel, Dermot Mulroney And Jenna Lea Rosen To Headline MACK & MABEL L.A. Concert
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Emotionally Charged FATHER FIGURES To Screen At HPIFF On October 6

Emotionally Charged FATHER FIGURES To Screen At HPIFF On October 6

The Highland Park Independent Film Festival will present "Father Figures," a poignant and emotionally charged short film, on the opening day of the festival, October 6th, 2023. This captivating film, directed by Alessandro Chille (Black Jesus, Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll), will be screened at the historic Highland Theatre in Los Angeles.

"Father Figures" is a gripping exploration of love, loss, and the unique bonds that form when one has lost their own family. The film follows Harold, portrayed by the talented Steven Hauck (The Marvelous Miss Maisel), as he navigates life as a professional father figure for young men who've experienced heartbreaking loss.

Alessandro Chille, the filmmaker behind "Father Figures," was inspired by the profound feeling of loss and separation from his own father during international lockdowns and travel restrictions.

CAST

The cast of "Father Figures" includes Steven Hauck, Matthew Delamater, Alessandro Chille, Timothy Hackney, Isabelle Van Vleet, Taylor Pezza, and Tadin Brego, delivering remarkable performances that breathe life into this heartfelt narrative.

Tickets for the screening are available for $10 and can be purchased at Click Here.

Alessandro is an accomplished writer, producer, and director known for his work with Amazon Fire TV, Roki Pictures, Think Aesthetic, ATTN:, Shots Studios, and more. His films and music videos have garnered over 2 billion collective views across the web, featuring renowned talents such as Matthew Delamater, Lamorne Morris, Hailee Steinfeld, Usher, Alesso, Jay Pharoah, and more. Past projects have received recognition, including Official Selection at Dances With Films and awards such as the Award of Merit from the Accolade Competition.

Festival Website: http://hpifilmfest.com



SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP








RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
East West Players to Present Screening of EAST WEST PLAYERS: A HOME ON STAGE Documentary Photo
East West Players to Present Screening of EAST WEST PLAYERS: A HOME ON STAGE Documentary

Discover the nation's longest-running Asian American theater, East West Players, as they screen the documentary 'A Home on Stage.' Don't miss the opportunity to attend a free screening at East West Players Theater.

2
Tickets to A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL at the Ahmanson Theatre on Sale Now Photo
Tickets to A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL at the Ahmanson Theatre on Sale Now

Get your tickets now for A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL at the Ahmanson Theatre. Find out the dates and venue information for this holiday musical adaptation of the beloved movie. Don't miss out on this festive production!

3
STRAVINSKYS SOLDIERS TALE Comes to BroadStage This Month Photo
STRAVINSKY'S SOLDIER'S TALE Comes to BroadStage This Month

 BroadStage, as part of its Sunday Morning Music / Santa Monica series, presents Stravinsky’s Soldier’s Tale. Learn more about the upcoming performance here and find out how to get tickets!

4
Anthony Rapp Brings New Show ONE NIGHT WITH ANTHONY RAPP to Hollywood and Palm Springs Photo
Anthony Rapp Brings New Show ONE NIGHT WITH ANTHONY RAPP to Hollywood and Palm Springs

Broadway, film, and TV star Anthony Rapp will return to Catalina Jazz Club and Oscar’s Palm Springs in his new show One Night with Anthony Rapp. Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix Video
Exclusive Get A First Look At TIANANMEN Musical in Phoenix
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Video
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# YOU WILL BE FOUND - A BENEFIT CONCERT FOR NAMI GLAC
Catalina Jazz Club (10/15-10/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zarathustra!
Avalon Hollywood (10/22-10/22)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Medea Unleashed
The Count's Den (10/15-11/12)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Andrew Lippa's Wild Party
The Jaxx Theatre (10/07-10/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tabletop The Musical
The Actors Company - Let Live Theatre (11/03-11/19)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La Cage! - Live at the Hollywood Roosevelt
Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel (10/13-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matter of Time
Lineage Performing Arts Center (10/27-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# RISE
Company of Angeles (10/06-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (3/23-3/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Things My Mother Taught Me
Charles Stewart Howard Playhouse (10/14-10/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You