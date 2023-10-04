Emotionally Charged FATHER FIGURES To Screen At HPIFF On October 6

The Highland Park Independent Film Festival will present "Father Figures," a poignant and emotionally charged short film, on the opening day of the festival, October 6th, 2023. This captivating film, directed by Alessandro Chille (Black Jesus, Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll), will be screened at the historic Highland Theatre in Los Angeles.

"Father Figures" is a gripping exploration of love, loss, and the unique bonds that form when one has lost their own family. The film follows Harold, portrayed by the talented Steven Hauck (The Marvelous Miss Maisel), as he navigates life as a professional father figure for young men who've experienced heartbreaking loss.

Alessandro Chille, the filmmaker behind "Father Figures," was inspired by the profound feeling of loss and separation from his own father during international lockdowns and travel restrictions.

CAST

The cast of "Father Figures" includes Steven Hauck, Matthew Delamater, Alessandro Chille, Timothy Hackney, Isabelle Van Vleet, Taylor Pezza, and Tadin Brego, delivering remarkable performances that breathe life into this heartfelt narrative.

Tickets for the screening are available for $10 and can be purchased at Click Here.

Alessandro is an accomplished writer, producer, and director known for his work with Amazon Fire TV, Roki Pictures, Think Aesthetic, ATTN:, Shots Studios, and more. His films and music videos have garnered over 2 billion collective views across the web, featuring renowned talents such as Matthew Delamater, Lamorne Morris, Hailee Steinfeld, Usher, Alesso, Jay Pharoah, and more. Past projects have received recognition, including Official Selection at Dances With Films and awards such as the Award of Merit from the Accolade Competition.

Festival Website: http://hpifilmfest.com