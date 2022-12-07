Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The lineup includes SPACE ODDITY: THE ULTIMATE DAVID BOWIE EXPERIENCE, BAND ALUMNI'S CHRISTMAS CONCERT AND DANCE PARTY, and DAVID ARKENSTONE AND FRIENDS.

Dec. 07, 2022  

El Portal Theatre Presents Three Special Shows For The Holidays!

El Portal Theatre presents three special shows to celebrate the holidays onstage at the historic El Portal Theatre Debbie Reynolds Mainstage, 5269 Lankershim Blvd. in the NOHO Arts District, North Hollywood, CA.

These three remarkable performances are not to be missed, join us for one, two, or all three! Each band performs only once so book your seats now! SPACE ODDITY: THE ULTIMATE DAVID BOWIE EXPERIENCE Starring David Brighton on Saturday, December 17 at 8pm; BIG BAND ALUMNI'S CHRISTMAS CONCERT AND DANCE PARTY on Sunday, December 18 at 3pm; and DAVID ARKENSTONE AND FRIENDS on Thursday, December 22 at 7:30pm.

Tickets range from $35 - $75 and can be purchased online at www.elportaltheatre.com or over the phone at 818-508-4200.

SPACE ODDITY:
THE ULTIMATE DAVID BOWIE EXPERIENCE

Starring David Brighton

Saturday, December 17 at 8pm

May your days be Merry & Brighton! Back by popular demand!!! Don't miss the universe's greatest David Bowie tribute, SPACE ODDITY: The Ultimate David Bowie Experience starring the beloved David Brighton live in concert!

You will hear amazing live recreations of David Bowie's greatest songs AND see the iconic fashion from every era that separated this superstar from the rest, led by the man who was endorsed by Bowie himself, David Brighton.

Tickets: $60-$75

For tickets and information please call 818-508-4200 or online at www.elportaltheatre.com.

BIG BAND ALUMNI'S
CHRISTMAS CONCERT AND DANCE PARTY

Sunday, December 18 at 3pm

Back for the second year, the incredible Big Band Alumni celebrates the holidays at El Portal Theatre!

You'll hear classic Big Band arrangements of your favorite holiday music, pumped out of 17 fabulous instrumentalists, featuring full sections of saxophones, trombones, trumpets, and a wailing rhythm section - live on the Debbie Reynolds MainStage,,lead by crooner Bill A. Jones (Glee), and featuring the lovely and elegant Nancy Osborne!

These amazing artists played with the greatest Big Bands of all time, like Glenn Miller, Benny Goodman, Count Basie, Harry James, Stan Kenton, Woody Herman, Les Brown, and many other original bands of the swing era! These players have not just spent time in those 'name' bands, but have worked with such artists as FRANK SINATRA, RAY CHARLES, ROD STEWART, ELVIS, and LADY GAGA - to name just a few.

GOTTA DANCE???

As an added bonus, the Monroe Forum Theatre will be decked out for DANCING with the live band's music and video simultaneously piped-in. The upgraded sound system and projection from the MainStage will make it feel like you're dancing right onstage with the band!

This family-friendly dance party is great for young and not-so young at heart!

Tickets: $35 -$50

For tickets and information please call 818-508-4200 or online at www.elportaltheatre.com.

A Winter's Eve Concert

with

DAVID ARKENSTONE AND FRIENDS


Thursday, December 22 at 7:30pm

A Winter's Eve Concert with David Arkenstone & Friends, there is something special for everyone in the family, from enchanting music to breathtaking visuals. Join 5-time Grammy Nominee David Arkenstone for an enchanting evening filled with joyful holiday spirits! Virtuoso musicianship and classic holiday favorites reimagined and performed in exciting new arrangements.

Having always believed that music can enrich our lives and ignite our imaginations, Arkenstone has created a candlelit evening that will transport concertgoers of all ages. A Winter's Eve Concert with David Arkenstone & Friends presents a mix of his chart-topping originals reimagined, a touch of new music, and plenty of surprises including a few traditional Christmas selections featuring strings, flutes, and percussion. Among the favorites that fans may hear are "Snows of Avalon", "The Green Dragon", "Carol of the Bells", "Deck the Halls" and "The Jumper."

The holidays hold a very dear place in Arkenstone's heart. "I love the winter season!" he says. "It's a very special time of year, particularly around the winter solstice, and this is a wonderful way to share the magic of the season with family and friends. I'm very excited to be touring again with my holiday show. My band and I have a fun evening planned for you with holiday favorites and my own winter-inspired songs."

Tickets: $35 - $55

For tickets and information please call 818-508-4200 or online at www.elportaltheatre.com.



