El Portal Theatre Presents LOVE, DOLLY Next Month

The performance is on September 25, 2022 at 3pm.

Aug. 31, 2022 Â 

El Portal Theatre presents LOVE DOLLY - Celebrating the life & career of Dolly Parton, starring Kim Eberhardt on Sunday, September 25 at 3pm onstage at the historic El Portal Theatre Debbie Reynolds Mainstage, 5269 Lankershim Blvd. in the NOHO Arts District, North Hollywood, CA.

LOVE DOLLY is #1 Dolly Parton tribute act on the West Coast. Show business veteran and uber talented Kim Eberhardt is a true artist. She and her terrific band perform the beloved hits of country legend Dolly Parton brilliantly. A stunning, petite blonde who played Dolly in two hit productions of 9 to 5: The Musical, Eberhardt creates "Dolly magic" by capturing Parton's persona and unique sound with her beautiful voice, but insists she's not doing an imitation. "Although I look and sound like Dolly, when I walk out on stage I come out as myself and invite the audience on a journey with me to be inspired by Dolly's life."

Kim says "This show is my love letter to Dolly. It's an honor to perform some of the best-known and most beloved Dolly songs while sharing wonderful and inspiring stories about Dolly's life and career. She is a national treasure!"

Kim Eberhardt's love of Dolly Parton began young, early in her performing life, and was only enriched when she was cast as the Dolly Parton role in the stage musical 9 to 5. Kim's award-winning show business career as a multi-talented singer, actress, dancer, and choreographer has taken her all over the world.

"It's time to have some fun and feel that joy with Dolly," says Kim Eberhardt, who not only looks and sounds like the music icon, she has the magical sparkle that gives audiences the full Dolly experience.

Audiences call LOVE, DOLLY: "Perfection!" "An awesome show with heartfelt stories and toe-tapping songs!" "A wonderful, uplifting evening!" "A definite must-see!" "It's the BEST!"

LOVE, DOLLY delivers Dolly's music, wit, and glamour with polish and precision. With all-time smash hits like 9 to 5, Jolene, Islands in the Stream, and I Will Always Love You, this is a country party you've just got to see. Treat yourself to this seriously fun night out!

"Y'all better be ready to laugh an' tap yer toes, 'cause we're gonna have ourselves a good ol' time!!"

For tickets and information please call 818-508-4200 or online at www.elportaltheatre.com.





