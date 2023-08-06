El Capitan Theatre to Present CINDERELLA In A Stunning New Restoration

Disney's “Cinderella” tickets are now on sale at El Capitan Theatre including a special Ice Cream Social event before fan event screening. Before each screening, see the Disney classic short “Trailer Horn,” as well as an appearance by Cinderella live on stage!



Guests are invited to bring their autograph book and camera to make their own Ghirardelli Magical Sundaes with an appearance by Cinderella. Tickets are limited to select shows. Advance reservations required by calling 1-800 DISNEY6 (347-6396).



The fan event screening will take place at 7:00pm on Friday, August 18. Tickets are $50 and include a reserved seat, Cinderella Popcorn Bucket with popcorn, beverage, and event credential.



Daily showtimes for “Cinderella” August 18 through August 24 are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, and 7:00pm.



Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page or by calling 1-800 Disney-6 (347-6396). All seats are reserved. Tickets are $16 for all ages.



The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/



About Disney's “Cinderella”:

Cinderella, the beautiful and kind-hearted daughter, sees her world turn upside down when her beloved mother dies, and her pained father remarries another woman, the wicked Lady Tremaine, who has two equally cruel daughters, the jealous Anastasia and Drizella. But, once more, things will go from bad to worse, when Cinderella's father, too, dies, leaving her all alone in the Lady's clutches to serve as her maid-of-all-work. Under those circumstances, a shabby and neglected Cinderella doesn't stand much of a chance of attending the King's royal ball--let alone, captivate the handsome Prince--unless she turns to her loving Fairy Godmother who has quite a few tricks up her sleeve.



About The El Capitan Theatre:

The El Capitan Theatre is an exclusive first-run movie theatre equipped with state-of-the-art technology, operated by The Walt Disney Studios. Known as Disney's Home on Hollywood Boulevard, the theatre also hosts live stage shows, world premieres, special events and screenings of classic Disney films. In 2014, the City of Los Angeles declared the theatre a Historical Monument after its restoration showcasing the original lavish architecture. For more information, ElCapitanTheatre.com.



Photo Credit: 2023 Disney.