Eight Ball Theatre to Present TWELFTH NIGHT: A QUEER MUSICAL RHAPSODY

Eight Ball Theatre will present an upcoming run of Twelfth Night, a queer, musically-inspired interpretation of the classic Shakespeare comedy, directed by Audrey Forman (The Fire at the Edge of the Earth).

Following Viola, a woman shipwrecked in the land of Illyria who disguises herself as a man and quickly finds herself caught in a love triangle between the Duke Orsino and Lady Olivia, the production celebrates Twelfth Night's queer themes of gender transgression, queer attraction, and love beyond binaries, set within the world of Los Angeles's 1970s music scene.

"Twelfth Night is a rich text that explores gender ambiguity, love, and desire in a lush and exciting world," says Forman. "Our version's soundtrack features the likes of David Bowie, Donna Summer, and Elton John. Additionally, the '70s was an era rich with societal transformations. Twelfth Night benefits from this kind of cultural context, as it invigorates each character's journey. Audiences will see their own experiences reflected in this production; the era is close enough that we can recognize how history may be repeating itself today."

Taking the stage at the Hudson Mainstage Theatre, where Eight Ball currently holds residency, performances of Twelfth Night will run for the second and third weekends of May 2024. To purchase tickets, and for more information about the performance, Eight Ball Theatre, and other FAQs, please visit: eightballtheatre.org/events