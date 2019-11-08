Education Through Music-LA Benefit 2019 Gala To Honor Emmy Winner Rickey Minor, Music Educator Angela Woo, And Cusumano Real Estate

On Sunday, November 10, 2019, Education Through Music-Los Angeles (ETM-LA) will host its 14th Annual Benefit Gala at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills. Supporters from the music, film, business, and education communities will gather to honor Emmy Award-Winning Music Director, Composer & Producer Rickey Minor (Stevie Wonder, American Idol), Celebrated Music Educator Angela Woo (John Adams Middle School), and Cusumano Real Estate Group, a leader in real estate and philanthropy.

The gala will feature A Tribute to Aretha Franklin with 12-time Grammy-Nominated Vocalist Ledisi and the Rickey Minor Band, along with exclusive performances and appearances by Emmy-Winning Artist Debbie Allen (Grey's Anatomy), Emmy-Nominated Actor/Comedian Anthony Anderson (Black-ish), Grammy-Nominated Musician Dave Koz, Michael Stone, former Mayor of Burbank Michael Hastings, and ETM-LA student ensembles.

Lola Debney and Alecia Spendlove serve as this year's Gala Co-Chairs. Honorary hosts of the gala include champions and celebrities Christophe Beck, Joshua Bell, Andra Day, John Debney, Mayor Eric Garcetti, Michael Giacchino, Michael Gorfaine, Jennifer Hudson, Quincy Jones, John Legend, Diana Ross, Randy Spendlove, and Diane Warren, along with other influential leaders. Industry guests will include Blake Neely, Carin and Mark McGrath, Christophe Beck, Christopher Lennertz, Ernie Fields, Jr., Joseph Trapanese, Julia Michels, Julianne Jordan, Manny & Terri Marroquin, Rudy Sarzo, and Rob Simonsen.

Education Through Music-Los Angeles' mission is to provide and promote music in disadvantaged schools in order to enhance students' academic achievement, creativity, and overall development.

Now in its 14th year, ETM-LA has expanded from 2 schools and 800 children to serving 42 schools and approximately 17,500 schoolchildren with weekly music as part of the core curriculum in such diverse communities as Bellflower, Boyle Heights, Burbank, Compton, Chinatown, a??Downtown LA, a??East Los Angeles, Inglewood, Pacoima, a??Pasadena, San Fernando Valley,a?? South Central,a?? and West Los Angeles.

Event Details

Sunday, November 10, 2019

Beverly Wilshire - 9500 Wilshire Blvd. Beverly Hills, CA 90212

4:15pm - Red Carpet Photos & Interviews

4:30pm - Cocktail Reception & Silent Auction

6pm - Dinner and Concert

Major corporate sponsors include BTW Productions, Cusumano Family Foundation, Cusumano Real Estate Group, Gorfaine/Schwartz Agency, Inc., Cow On the Wall Studio, ASCAP, Format Entertainment, Kraft-Engel Management, Sonic Fuel Studios, BMI, Greenberg Traurig, Knapp, Petersen & Clarke, and Paramount Pictures.

Education Through Music-Los Angeles is an independent 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to provide and promote music in disadvantaged schools as part of the core curriculum for every child in order to enhance students' academic achievement, creativity, and overall development.

For more information: www.etmla.org





