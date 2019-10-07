Eden Espinosa, Freda Payne, Dillon Klena, And Special Guest Ada Vox Have Join ROCKIN' IN PARADISE

Broadway star Eden Espinosa, recording legend Freda Payne, and Newsies star Dillon Klena have joined the cast of Rockin' in Paradise, a concert to support the Anaheim Performing Arts Center Foundation, it was announced today by Ronn Goswick Entertainment.

American Idol finalist Ada Vox has been set to perform at the VIP post show reception. Under the direction of 3-D Theatricals Ovation Award-winner T.J. Dawson with musical direction by Ovation Award-winner Gerald Sternbach, the show will take place Friday, November 8, and Saturday, November 9, at 8pm. Executive producers are Norman Hames, Dr. Daniel Kantarovich, Dr. Howard Knohl, and Robert Sciortino.



Anaheim native Eden Espinosa (Wicked, Brooklyn the Musical, Flora the Red Menace, Merrily We Roll Along, In the Heights, Falsettos), Freda Payne (Band of Gold), and Dillon Klena (Newsies, Dogfight, Beauty and the Beast, Shrek), will join the previously announced APACF favorites Nita Whitaker (Ragtime) and Chris Mann (The Phantom of the Opera 25th Anniversary Tour, NBC's The Voice), along with (in alphabetical order) Daniel Bellusci (Urinetown, The Fantasticks), Laura Dickinson (four-time Grammy Award-winner and three-time Emmy Award-winner), Thomas Hobson (Ovation Award-winner for Ain't Misbehavin' at La Mirada Theatre, Nickelodeon's The Fresh Beat Band), Todd Hunter (The Groundlings), and Ruth Williamson (Guys and Dolls, White Christmas). American Idol finalist Ada Vox will entertain at the VIP post show reception. The evening will also feature silent and live auctions with celebrity auctioneer Judy Tenuta.



The Anaheim Performing Arts Center Foundation (APACF) is a 501 (c)(3) charitable organization founded to build and maintain a state-of-the-art campus with exceptional performance and education facilities. With the goal of elevating the arts to an integral part of local culture, the Anaheim Performing Arts Center is on track to become the largest and most significant cultural development project in the history of Orange County. This $600 million enterprise, designed by Zoltan Pali of SPF: architects, will offer 700,000 square feet of the ultimate experience in theatre and the arts for an under-served community.



Ticket prices are $75 (general) and $125 (VIP, which includes preferred seating, complimentary wine in a special commemorative glass, post-show reception, and valet parking). Tickets may be obtained online at www.rockininparadise.com or by phone at (657) 549-0455.



Rockin' in Paradise will take place at Fox Pointe Manor, the home of Dr. Howard and Linda Knohl, located at 181 S. Cobblestone Lane in Anaheim, 92807. Gates open at 6pm and valet parking will be available.





