Echo Theater Company's BOLD FACED SECRET Moves Online Beginning Tonight

What's your secret? The Echo Theater Company moves Bold Faced Secret, its monthly storytelling series, online to Zoom starting tonight, Friday, April 10, at 7:30 p.m.



Join the Echo on Zoom for an evening of personal stories on one theme. This month's theme: "Teacher/Student" - when you learned something, when you taught something, learning on your own, being in class, bad teachers, cool classmates.



"We started this program a year ago because storytelling creates community," says program director Alison Martin. "Now, in our current situation, that's become more important than ever."



On Friday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m., the theme will be "Relativity" - relatives, relationships, family or the lack thereof, things in relation to other things, groups of people at home, at work, at play.



Friday, June 5 at 7:30 p.m.: "Blunders" - when things went wrong, when unexpected things happened, mistakes you've made, things you've tried to correct, catastrophes, how you regained footing.

Friday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m.: "Saves" - times you were saved, times when you helped others, things you save or hold onto, baseball, money, memories.



To participate in a future event, submit your 7-minute, complete story on the appropriate theme along with a 2-3 sentence bio to boldfacedsecret@echotheatercompany.com. Submissions must be received two weeks prior to the show date; storytellers are picked on a first come, first served basis. (Stories are limited to 7 minutes - please read it out loud before submitting.)



Anyone can tune in to listen: RSVP to info@echotheatercompany.com to receive a link.





