Echo Theater Company Presents THE VILLAGERS

The Echo Theater Company presents an online reading of a new play by Jaime Jaget.

Oct. 8, 2020  
The Echo Theater Company presents an online reading of a new play by Jaime Jaget. Just weeks before leaving for college, Regan runs into Eddie late one night on the shores of their small northeast town.

Their encounter pulls her world apart. Now as waves of past and present collide, Regan's forced to ask the water,- can she ever really leave? The Villagers was developed in the Echo Theater Company's "Young Playwright's Lab," a group of Los Angeles-based playwrights in the early stages of their careers dedicated to developing new work for the stage.

Written by Jaime Jaget. Starring Amy Argyle, Jaqueline Besson, Edison Ventura Mata Diaz, Ahna O'Reilly, Django Palty.Presented by Echo Theater Company, Chris Fields, artistic director

Friday, Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m. PT / 10:30 p.m. ET. FREE. Get the Zoom link at www.EchoTheaterCompany.com. Click here for more information about the Echo Young Playwrights Lab.


