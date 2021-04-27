East West Players, iEnActe Arts, and Hypokrit Productions Present THE SITAYANA (OR “HOW TO MAKE AN EXIT”)

East West Players in partnership with San Francisco's EnActe Arts and New York City's Hypokrit Productions will present the virtual world premiere of The Sitayana (Or "How to Make an Exit"), by Lavina Jadhwani (Time Out Chicago's "Best Next Generation Stage Director"), and directed by Reena Dutt (Dir. Antigone, Presented by the Girls of St. Catherine's - Sacred Fools), on Friday, May 14, 2021, running through June 6th, 2021.



The production is the third offering of the Virtual 55th Anniversary Season of East West Players, Between Worlds, led by Producing Artistic Director Snehal Desai. The Sitayana is an artful transposition of the Hindu epic The Ramayana told from Sita's point of view. Part epic tale, part coming of age story, The Sitayana is the ultimate breakup play. Audiences attending the livestreamed viewings May 14 - May 23, 2021 will be given the choice of one of three unique incarnations of Sita from whom they will hear her story (the Heroine Sita, Mehndi Sita, and Teen Sita) which upends traditional gender norms, subverts idealized views of femininity, and ultimately centers Sita as a hero within her own epic journey. Each of the versions will be available for video-on-demand viewing beginning May 24th, 2021 through June 6th, 2021.



"The story of Ram and Sita is one as old as time. What Lavina has brilliantly done here is reframed the story through the lens of modern relationships. Along the way upending stereotypes of femininity and providing a refresh to dated views of chastity, commitment, and duty," says EWP Producing Artistic Director Snehal Desai. "It is also such a groundbreaking moment that producing this play virtually has allowed us to collaborate with our friends at EnActe Arts and Hypokrit Theatre, two of the most innovative and adventurous theater companies in the country."



"South Asia represents one of the oldest continuous civilizations in the world, the hallmark of which has been a tradition of oral storytelling from the advent of language, dating from before the written word was invented. Some stories, like this one, have been continuously propagated through several millennia of human evolution because they address basic human relationships and adapt to the time and place wherein they are re-told," says EnActe Arts Artistic Director Vinita Belani. "EnActe Arts is excited to be partnered with East West Players and Hypokrit Productions to bring not one, not two but three fresh new takes on this ages-old tale, to tell a truly universal story to global audiences from a contemporary, feminine lens. Our 'pitaara' (basket) of millenia-old stories is large, and this is just the beginning!"



"There's probably no better person to provide an irreverent and yet wholly truthful in themes adaptation to one of south Asia's most iconic epics than Lavina Jadhwani. We are proud to support a voice as singular as Lavina's as well as her inimitable collaborators - Reena Dutt and Amrita Ramanan," says Hypokrit Productions Artistic Director Arpita Mukherjee. "This is the future of American theatre, where a multitude of South Asian voices can come together rather than being the token participant in their storytelling."



East West Players (EWP), the largest producing organization of Asian American artistic work, was founded in 1965, at a time when Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (APIs) faced limited or no opportunities to see their experiences reflected outside of stereotypical and demeaning caricatures in the American landscape. EWP not only ensures that API stories are told, but works to increase access, inclusion, and representation in entertainment and media.



EnActe Arts is a non-profit organization co-located in Silicon Valley, California, and Houston, Texas. The term "South Asian" is used broadly by EnActe Arts to represent the people of the greater Indian subcontinent living in the region and abroad, including the historical cultural influences of the region. EnActe Arts is a talent incubator and a platform for engaging diverse populations in conversations on social issues to create greater awareness and tolerance from a South Asian perspective. EnActe's programs and productions are rooted in developing talent and creating opportunities for actors, playwrights and creative and technical production staff at any skill level and of all ages and ethnicities.



Hypokrit Productions' mission is to fundamentally disrupt the American entertainment industry, with the purpose to make the arts more equitable and relevant to a wider audience. Hypokrit exclusively develops work by global-majority artists, with a specific focus on artists of South Asian descent. Hypokrit focuses on producing work that appeals to a multicultural and transnational audience. They develop TV and film projects, giving artists a greater opportunity for exposure, and our audience a greater opportunity for representation and connection.



Lavina Jadhwani is a Chicago-based director, adaptor, and advocate. She creates work that is well-crafted, rigorously researched, compassionately curated, and radically inclusive. As a second generation immigrant, Lavina constantly investigates the question, "What does it mean to be an American?" and through her work, she strives to expand the definition of that word to include more minority voices.



Lavina's directing credits include work at Actors Theatre of Louisville, American Conservatory Theater, Asolo Repertory Theatre, Guthrie Theater, Mixed Blood Theatre, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Phoenix Theatre (Indianapolis), Remy Bumppo Theatre Company, Teatro Vista, Writers Theatre, and Rasaka Theatre Company (where she served as Artistic Director for 6 years). Lavina maintains relationships with Silk Road Rising (Artistic Associate), Steppenwolf Theatre Company (Artistic Engagement Associate), and the National New Play Network (Affiliated Artists Council). Time Out Chicago named her their "Best Next Generation Stage Director" in 2013.



Lavina loves language-driven plays, both new and old, from Eastern and Western canons. Her adaptations include The Sitayana (a solo performance piece based on the Hindu epic, The Ramayana), Vanya (adapted from Chekhov), and Shakuntala: An East Meets West Love Story (an a cappella musical, adapted from Kalidasa).In her free time, Lavina volunteers with the Masonic Association of Service and Therapy Dogs.



Lavina is a proud graduate of The Theatre School at DePaul University (MFA, Directing), Carnegie Mellon University (BFA, Scenic Design; Masters, Arts Management) and the Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy. www.lavinajadhwani.com



Reena Dutt is a member of the Lincoln Center Directors' Lab (New York City), Directors Lab West (Los Angeles), and a Semi Finalist for Drama League's New York Directing Fellowship.



In December 2019 she closed the world premiere of Defenders by Cailin Harrison at The Broadwater, and in March 2020, she opened the West Coast Premiere of Antigone, Presented by the Girls of St. Catherine's by Madhuri Shekar on the Sacred Fools stage. Right before Critics Pick was publicly announced after opening weekend, the play was flung into Covid-virus abyss (incredibly Shakespearean of the world at large).



Prior to that she Assistant Directed for Jo Bonney at The Geffen Playhouse on Jose Rivera's world premiere of The Untranslatable Secrets of Nikki Corona, and Drama League's Jennifer Chang on East West Players' and The Fountain Theatre's Los Angeles premiere of Hannah and the Dread Gazebo.



She has directed at A Noise Within in conjunction with East West Players (staged reading of Snow in Midsummer by Frances Ya-Chu Cowhig), the Road Theatre (staged reading of Kissing Che by Augusto Federico Amador), and Sacred Fools (staged reading of Monkey Love by Madhuri Shekar).



Dutt also directs for film and television and has an extensive producing history. She is a graduate of the Media Arts program at the University of Arizona, Tucson, and the acting program at William Esper Studio, New York. Most importantly, Dutt is a city girl with a country soul who creates with a conscience, on and off screen and stage.