EXTRAORDINARY ALIENS Goes To Hollywood Fringe

"Extraordinary Aliens" is headed to the Hollywood Fringe Festival!

The highly successful one-act play that opened in NYC on March 15th at NYU Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimò will perform on the West Coast in June.

The National Herald said about the show "The talented cast, each with her own real-life visa experience, brought an honesty and sense of humor to a serious subject. "

How hard does a foreign actor have to work to stay in the country? How much does it cost to apply for a working visa? And is it true that looking for the right Immigration attorney is as complicated as dating?

Many of these questions (and more!) will be answered in the comedy "Extraordinary Aliens", with the following performances:

Preview: Monday June 10 2019, 8:30 PM

Opening: Saturday June 15 2019, 10:00 PM

Venue:

Asylum at Studio C

6448 Santa Monica Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90038

"Extraordinary Aliens" is the incredible story of Fabianna - a foreign actress whose dream is to work in the United States. Unfortunately, dreams are a little harder to achieve once you have to worry about types of visas, deadlines, immigration fees and an attorney who seems more messed up than you.

Fabianna will soon find that trouble are always around the corner - but she might find herself not completely alone along the way. With the help of two creatures, the VISAs, Fabianna will soon discover that everything happens for a reason. The Play is based on true events.

It was written by Arianna Wellmoney, Flavia Sgoifo and Bianca Waechter.

The trio also stars in the show, with Flavia Sgoifo as a director.

Tickets are available at: https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/5947?tab=tickets

For more information about the play, including cast, trailers and future performances, check out the official website: https://www.extraordinaryalienstheplay.com/





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You