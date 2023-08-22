EXORCISTIC The Rock Musical Extends At The Three Clubs Hollywood

This original musical thrashes about with horror, hilarity, and the most powerhouse rock tunes you'll see in a theater this year.

By: Aug. 22, 2023

After a sold out run this summer EXORCISTIC The Rock Musical returns to The Three Clubs Hollywood Fri/Sat Sept 1-16 8PM

This original musical thrashes about with horror, hilarity, and the most powerhouse rock tunes you'll see in a theater this year. The cast is packed with some of the hottest talents in LA who will bring the story of a movie star whose daughter becomes possessed and the priests who try to save her, to roaring life with iconic imagery and an explosive live band!

With book, lyrics and music by two-time Ovation Award winner Michael Shaw Fisher, and starring Emma Hunton (from Freeform's Good Trouble) along with The Summer Set's frontman Brian Logan Dales, Nick Bredosky (UMPO 10 Things I Hate About You), Leigh Wolf (Exorcistic 2013), Mitchell Gerrard Johnson (A New Brain), Gabby Sanalitro (That 90's Show), Jesse Merlin (For Love of the Glove, Re-Animator the Musical), Janaya Mahealani Jones (IT: A Musical Parody, Team StarKid), Kim Dalton (Cluelesque, Toil & Trouble), Carly Jibson (The Guest Book, Cry Baby) Garret Clayton (Hairspray Live, Teen Beach Movie) Jeff Sumner (44 Obama Musical), Marissa Jaret Winokur (Hairspray, Bupkis), Elle Deran (Kinky Boots, Home Street Home) and more!!!!!!

EXORCISTIC: The Unauthorized Rock Musical Parody of "The Exorcist" is the must-see rock musical experience of 2023. Come celebrate "the scariest film of all time" with a demon-themed drink, clutch your crucifixes tight, and say your prayers. Your Salvation may depend on it!

For more information about EXORCISTIC visit www.hrsproductionsla.com

Warning: EXORCISTIC is not for the faint of heart. It's loud, it's bawdy, and it drips with everything you never knew you wanted from an Exorcist musical! You'll be headbanging, singing along, and screaming for more! So, grab your tickets while you can, and get EXORCISTIC! The power of rock compels you!

21+

General Admission- $45 Bar opens 6PM Doors 7:30PM Show 8PM

Tickets can be purchased in advance at: Click Here




