EST/LA has decided to postpone all its events and programming due to risk of exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

L.A. Fest, Sunday Best, True Story, Off-Night Programming, and the One Act Festival will be temporarily on hold until they are able to be confidently rescheduled for a time that does not put audiences and theatre artists at risk of exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

The company will be in touch soon with more information when it is available.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You