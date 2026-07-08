EMILY GOGLIA PRESENTS THE LIMELIGHT CLUB Will Come to Three Clubs in Hollywood

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Emily Goglia Presents The Limelight Club will make its debut at Three Clubs on Vine Street in Hollywood on Monday, July 13, at 8pm. The evening will feature special guests Bryce Ryness (Legally Blonde, First Date, Hair, Matilda, Leap of Faith on Broadway), The Frequent Floaters (cruise celebrities Laura Schein & Clayton Farris), Juliette Goglia (NCIS, CSI, Disney Channel); Ryne Strom (AJR Tour at Madison Square Garden, Siegfried & Roy, Disney); and Benny Lipson (viral sensation Broadway Brass Band). Goglia’s accompanist is Dwight Rivera.

Emily Goglia brings a taste of the New York City cabaret scene to Los Angeles with a new show each month. The evenings are filled with your favorite Broadway tunes along with stories and comedy and featuring LA’s top singers, Broadway vets, magicians, and stand-up comics.

Goglia has played packed houses at New York's Feinstein's/54 Below, Metropolitan Room, LA's Rockwell Table & Stage, and a sold-out run of her award-winning solo show STAGES in the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Fresh off her performance in Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl alongside Cynthia Erivo and Adam Lambert, she can be seen singing with Christina Aguilera in her Masterclass online video, in FOX's Grease, Live!, NBC's The Sing Off, and she most recently became the winner of the CW’s Christmas Caroler Challenge. Other credits include Mae in Reefer Madness (LA revival opposite Kristen Bell), Sally Bowles in Cabaret and Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors (both for 5 Star Theatricals), Evita (Eva Peron/Palos Verdes), Kinky Boots (Lauren/3D Theatricals), Rent (Maureen/McCoy Rigby Entertainment), The Life of Death (Jackie/CTG), and Megan in A Transparent Musical at the Mark Taper Forum (directed by Tony nominee Tina Landau). Goglia also performs with the viral sensation Postmodern Jukebox and travels the world with Disney in Concert. Her voice-over talents will be featured in the upcoming animated short Bug Therapy alongside Jay Leno, Dr. Phil, Meghan Trainor, Tom Green, and Sterling K. Brown. Her singing voice can currently be heard in several movies and on several studio albums, including Wicked.

Dwight Rivera is a Los Angeles-based pianist, composer, and musical director. Originally from New York City, in Los Angeles he has worked with musicians, singers, and actors such as Linda Perry, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Elliot Yamin, Ada Vox, Pia Toscano, world music superstar Khaled, and many others. He has toured as a keyboardist across the country and internationally. In recent years he has added a focus on writing solo piano and instrumental music. His compositions are enjoyed by millions across the globe daily and have been streamed over 100 million times.

Admission is $20–$25 in advance and $30 at the door. VIP seating is available for $150 (a table with four seats). There is no drink minimum. Doors open at 7:30pm. Three Clubs is located at 1123 Vine Street, in Hollywood, 90038.

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