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Video: A BLACK-BILLED CUCKOO at La Jolla Playhouse: Jess and Eric Talk

The upcoming world premiere follows a close-knit birding community over 24 hours in Prospect Park.

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A new video from La Jolla Playhouse spotlights A BLACK-BILLED CUCKOO, the upcoming comedy set among a group of dedicated birders in Brooklyn's Prospect Park. The clip, titled "Jess and Eric Talk," offers an early preview at the production ahead of its run at the San Diego theatre.

A BLACK-BILLED CUCKOO is written by Mat Smart, whose work has been described by The New York Times as "intricate, delightful comic drama." The play unfolds over 24 hours as a close-knit birding group fractures when some members spot the notoriously elusive black-billed cuckoo and others do not. Smart uses the birding world as a lens for a story about healing, wonder, and the experience of missing out.

The production is directed by Shelley Butler, whose previous work on new plays has drawn praise for being "dynamic, charming, and laugh-filled," according to BroadwayWorld. A BLACK-BILLED CUCKOO marks the 13th play to graduate from La Jolla Playhouse's DNA New Work Series to a full production at the theatre.

La Jolla Playhouse has been active with new work this season, including the world premiere of THE MONSTERS, which opened earlier this year at the Mandell Weiss Forum.



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