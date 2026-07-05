MATT & BEN Set To Open At Sherry Theatre

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What would you do if a script that you've never seen before fell from the sky into your living room? And that script just so happened to the screenplay for "Good Will Hunting"? Oh, and it's 1995 and you're Matt Damon or Ben Affleck and you're definitely not famous yet. Would you try to make the movie and keep its origin a secret? Would you pick a fight with your best friend? Or would you keep chugging along as if none of this ever happened?

You can expect so-so guitar playing, very fictionalized versions of Matt Damon and Ben Affleck (and perhaps some other celebs?), and a vintage computer that hopefully lasts through the entire run. Oh, and snacks. Lots of snacks.

Genevieve Lerner plays Matt Damon. She's a graduate of SUNY Buffalo and Second City Conservatory, has trained at Upright Citizens Brigade and has acted on stages across the country and internationally.

Spring Ferrara portrays Ben Affleck. She's appeared in many stage productions in Chicago and Los Angeles and has worked in film in positions from production assistant to producer.

Max Downs directs. He's acted in productions in Chicago, Michigan, South Dakota, and Los Angeles. Mindy Kaling and Brenda Withers are the playwrights. Mindy Kaling is known nationally for her work as an actor (The Office, The Mindy Project) and writer (The Sex Lives of College Girls). Brenda Withers' other plays include Jordan, The Kritik, The Ding Dongs, Ubu Roar, Dindin, The Lodger, The Deer and the Antelope, and more.

Matt & Ben debuted at the New York International Fringe Festival in 2002 with Kaling and Withers in the title roles.

Performances will run July 31- September 5, 2026.Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. at The Sherry Theatre, 11052 Magnolia Blvd., North Hollywood, CA. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at the performance's Eventbrite page. Estimed run time is one hour. Please note, the perofrmance is suggeted for ages 12+.

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