Video: GRIM Workshop Sneak Peek Ahead Of La Jolla Playhouse World Premiere
The new musical follows the Grim Reaper's daughter as she falls for a human teen and questions her destiny.
Get a sneak peek at a workshop of GRIM, the upcoming world-premiere musical at La Jolla Playhouse, offering an early look at the production ahead of its scheduled run in October and November 2026.
GRIM centers on Diana, daughter of the Grim Reaper, who faces a test to inherit her father's role after he retires following 300,000 years of collecting souls. Her path is complicated when she falls for Josh, a dorky human teenager, and finds herself drawn to the messy, beautiful reality of life on Earth. The show features music and lyrics by Petro AP, whose songwriting credits include work with Reneé Rapp and One Direction, and Scott Hoying of Pentatonix. The book is by Joey Orton and Brad Silnutzer. Director Sammi Cannold, a Drama Desk Award winner and a Variety 10 Broadway Stars to Watch honoree, leads the creative team.
La Jolla Playhouse has been active with world-premiere productions this year, including THE FAMILY ALBUM and the recently opened THE MONSTERS.
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