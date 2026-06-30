Madonna's CONFESSIONS II Pop-up Coming to Los Angeles

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In celebration of the release of Madonna's new album, Confessions II, the official Confessions II Los Angeles Pop-Up will be open July 3–5. The pop-up will feature exclusive merchandise, vinyl, and immersive photo opportunities inspired by the new album.

Fans can visit the Confessions II Los Angeles Pop-Up at 8471 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90069. It will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. PT. from July 3–5 and is presented by Warner Records in collaboration with Please & Thank You.

The pop-up will feature exclusive Confessions II merchandise, vinyl, CDs, cassettes, including the Grindr Exclusive Picture Disc, Luxe and Standard vinyl and CD editions, the premiere of the TikTok Exclusive vinyl variant, and immersive photo opportunities throughout the space.

Madonna's new album, Confessions II, is set for release on July 3rd via Warner Records. The new album is Madonna’s first in seven years and serves as a follow-up to the 2005 counterpart, Confessions on a Dance Floor. She reunites with award-winning producer, songwriter and DJ Stuart Price for the record. Fans can pre-order the album and a collection of expansive vinyl, CDs and cassette offerings HERE.

Referred to as the "Queen of Pop", Madonna is the best-selling female recording artist of all time. She is the most successful solo artist in the history of the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart and has achieved the most number-one singles by a woman in Australia, Canada, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. With a revenue of over U.S. $1.5 billion from her concert tickets, she remains the highest-grossing female touring artist worldwide. Forbes has named Madonna the annual top-earning female musician a record 11 times across four decades (1980s–2010s).

She played Eva Peron in the 1996 film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita, winning a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress. She sang songs penned by Stephen Sondheim in the film Dick Tracy. Other acting credits include work in A League of Their Own and Desperately Seeking Susan.

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