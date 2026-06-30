DAREDEVIL ARTS FESTIVAL to Return for Second Year in Venice, CA

NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. Sign Up

The Daredevil Arts Festival will return for its second year, running Friday, July 11 through Sunday, July 19 at Electric Lodge and Pacific Resident Theatre in Venice, CA.

The two-weekend, multi-disciplinary arts festival showcases bold voices and unique storytelling from across the spectrum–including theater, dance, music, multimedia, and more. This year's line-up features nearly 50 original performances, such as Cam Poter's award-winning clown show Just to Be Close to You, Hannah Ponturo's darkly funny historical musical 1518: The Dancing Plague, and Carole Kim's experimental theater piece SQRM.

The Daredevil Arts Festival returns after a successful debut in 2025, which was attended by over 700 audience-members and received strong reviews from the Venice community. As a result, this year's festival will double in size and scope, now encompassing two weekends, two venues, and twice the number of shows.

This year, Pacific Resident Theatre (PRT) joins Electric Lodge as a host and producing partner of the festival. Both venues are performing arts non-profits that have served the Venice community for multiple decades. “This is a great opportunity for PRT to open our doors to new audiences and to share in creating new unique and eclectic theatre experiences,” said Pacific Resident Theatre's Artistic Director Marilyn Fox.

The mission of the Daredevil Arts Festival is to preserve and expand Venice's innovative artistic history as a living festival for today. Electric Lodge's Founder Joel Shapiro, who created the festival in 2025, hopes to see it continue to grow across the Westside in years to come. Tickets for the Daredevil Arts Festival are $15 per show, or $125 for an All-Access Pass.

Don't Miss a Los Angeles News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...