Video: ANGRY, RAUCOUS AND SHAMELESSLY GORGEOUS Trailer Debuts at Geffen Playhouse

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A new trailer for ANGRY, RAUCOUS AND SHAMELESSLY GORGEOUS offers a first look at Geffen Playhouse's current production, centering on Anna Campbell, a celebrated actress flush with accolades but short on cash who returns to the U.S. for a career-defining comeback, only to collide with a younger generation that challenges her past, her politics, and her place in the movement.

The play is written by Pearl Cleage, whose previous work includes BLUES FOR AN ALABAMA SKY, and is described as a sharp-witted comedy about art, activism, and aging on one's own terms. The production is directed by LaTanya Richardson Jackson, a Tony Award nominee known for her work on THE PIANO LESSON, and is produced in association with the Black Rebirth Collective.

The cast features Denise Burse, Olivia Washington, Deborah Joy Winans, and Charlayne Woodard. The production runs at Geffen Playhouse through July 12.

BroadwayWorld's review of the production praised the cast's "complex characterizations, whip-smart dialogue, and vibrant, shrewd performances," noting that the four women at the center of the show are "alive from the second the lights go up."