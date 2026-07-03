Contest: Win Tickets to THE FAMILY ALBUM at La Jolla Playhouse

Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to The Family Album, another world-premiere musical from the renowned theatre company, La Jolla Playhouse.

The Family Album follows singer-songwriter Mia Bing - she has been hustling for years and is on the cusp of breaking through in the music industry. Just as she receives the call that could change her career, she’s pulled back to her childhood home.

The Family Album features a soulful power-pop score by MILCK and AG, whose “Quiet” became a viral sensation around the world as an anthem of the Women’s March in 2017. That same spirit inspired them and acclaimed playwright Sam Chanse to draw on each of their personal stories to create this powerful journey through the healing power of connection. It will hit you right in the heart.

Begins July 17 at La Jolla Playhouse. For more information on The Family Album, click here.