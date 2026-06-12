Video: PRIMARY TRUST at Center Theatre Group's Mark Taper Forum

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Center Theatre Group has posted a new for PRIMARY TRUST, now running at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles. The production is now on stage through June 28th, 2026.

Written by Eboni Booth, PRIMARY TRUST follows Kenneth, a 38-year-old bookstore worker who spends his evenings at a local tiki bar with his best friend Bert. When Kenneth is suddenly laid off, he is forced to confront challenges he has long avoided, leading to what the play frames as a story of new beginnings and hard-won connection. The play won the 2024 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and was named a New York Times Critics' Pick during its 2023 New York premiere.

The Mark Taper Forum production marks the Los Angeles premiere of the play. Actor Petey McGee plays Kenneth in the production, a role BroadwayWorld has covered in depth. The Los Angeles Times called the show "as tenderhearted as it is spryly comic," and The Observer wrote that it "will restore your faith in theatre's elemental storytelling powers."

BroadwayWorld recently reviewed the production at the Mark Taper Forum and also spoke with McGee in an interview about his approach to the role. The play continues to generate productions regionally, with upcoming stagings planned at Actors Theatre of Louisville and Austin Playhouse.