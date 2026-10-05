ELFTON to Open at Colony Theatre in Burbank

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TROUBADOUR THEATER COMPANY is celebrating its 25thholiday season (and 32nd overall) by asking their audiences to Fill an Elfie with Freedom at their latest world premiere musical comedy event, combining the classic holiday film ELF, with the music of Sir Elton John in ELFTON, with musical direction by Ryan Whyman, and adapted, & directed by Matt Walker. ELFTON will preview on Thursday December 3 at 8pm, and open on Friday, December 4 at 8pm, and perform through Sunday, December 20 at 4pm at Colony Theatre, 555 N. Third St. in North Burbank.

Even after 31 seasons, the Troubies Don't Let the Sun Go Down on them. This year's original, world-premiere musical-comedy won't Go Breakin' Your Heart as Buddy the Elf says “Goodbye, Candy Cane Lane” in search of his real Dad. “Hold me Closer, Tiny Prancer,” says Santa, who faces a tough holiday when Christmas spirit hits an all-time-low, and his sleigh can't fly without it. But thanks to B-B-B-Buddy and the Elves, Santa shows the world that He's Still Standing (Yeah, Yeah, Yeah!). Yes, those Troubie Bitches Are Back - accompanied by a live band, and lively lobby bar!

We think it's going to be a long, long line for tickets - which go on sale beginning on October 5th at 2pm! So, get on your Rocket, Man and fly over to the Colony Theatre cause Saturday Night's Alright for snowball fighting (Fridays and Sundays are too)!

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM AND CAST

Matt Walker (Director/Adaptor) Since 1995, he has been artistic director of The Troubadour Theater Company in Los Angeles, directing over 40 original productions and been honored with the Orange County Weekly Theater Award for Career Achievement, the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award for Sustained Excellence in Theater, and the LADCC's Joel Hirschhorn Award for Outstanding Achievement in Musical Theater. Matt has worked professionally in TV, film, theater, opera, theme parks, corporate entertainment, and circus. And most recently, Matt co-wrote the screenplay for the Garry Marshall film, “Mother's Day,” as well as serving as on-set writer for Garry's previous two films, “Valentine's Day” (2009), and “New Year's Eve.” (2011). Matt currently serves as a writer/director for Universal Studios Hollywood theme park, and has written and/or directed the entertainment shows for Harry Potter land, the Special Effects Show, and the Jurassic World Raptor Experience. In addition, Matt has worked as a Disney Imagineer on various projects both for Los Angeles and Orlando, FL.

The cast of ELFTON will feature: Beth Kennedy, Rick Batalla, John Paul Batista, Philip McNiven, Suzanne Jolie Narbonne, Jennie Fahn, Jon Fahn, Victoria Hoffman, Steven Booth, Lana McKissack, Lara Lafferty, Benji Kaufman, Rachel Suen, and adaptor/director Matt Walker.

The Design Team for ELFTON is as follows: Lighting Design by Bo Tindell; Sound Design by Robert Arturo Ramirez; Projection Design is by Rick Batalla; Costume Design by Douglas Leadwell; Wig Design is by Suzanne Jolie Narbonne. The Music Supervisor is Eric Heinly. The Production Stage Managers are Corey Womack, and Kaz Osborne.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 06 Hrs 55 Min 05 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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