EBENEZER 2021: AN IMMERSIVE INTERNET SPECTACULAR Will Stream on Zoom Next Month

In 2014, The Speakeasy Society presented the smash hit Ebenezer, an immersive adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. To close out the tumultuous 2021 year, The Speakeasy Society has adapted that adaptation into a holiday internet spectacular that translates the free roaming exploration of the original Ebenezer to a virtual format.

Audiences are encouraged to have fun while exploring this classic holiday story and familiar characters in a new way: Play charades with Scrooge's nephew Fred, have a beer with Bob Cratchit, stare into the abyss with the Ghost of Christmas Future, or follow Ebenezer's journey as he confronts his own mortality and greed. Can he alter these shadows of what may be, or will he wear the chains he forged in life for all eternity?

In the spirit of A Christmas Carol, we are donating all profits from this event to Mutual Aid LA, mutualaidla.org, an organization providing grocery, supply deliveries, and community support services in Los Angeles.

Suitable for audiences 14 and up.

Tickets on sale at 12:00pm on November 16

Tickets can be purchased at: www.speakeasysociety.com

Run Time: 75 minutes

Featuring:

Matthew Bamberg-Johnson, Michael Bates, Karlie Blair, Claire Chapelli, Jenny Curtis, Alex Demers, Craig Gibson, Christie Harms, Dasha Kittredge, Terrence Leclere, Bukola Ogunmola, Nikhil Pai, Robert Paterno, Paul Turbiak, and Joyce Wu.

Production Team:

Garrett Cebollero, Kelly Glaubig, Sang Won David Kim, and Chardonnay Tobar

Original script created with the performers and produced by The Speakeasy Society.

Co-Artistic Directors: Matthew Bamberg-Johnson, Genevieve Gearhart, Julianne Just

The Society: Michael Bates, Claire Chapelli, Jenny Curtis, John Henningsen, Andrew Lia, Chris Porter, and Jenny Weinbloom

The Speakeasy Society is an LA based immersive theatre company creating intimate and epic experiences in unexpected places. We create 360-degree stories that provide space for entertainment and discovery through total engagement. Speakeasysociety.com

The production runs December 4, 7PM PDT, December 9 and 10, 8pm PDT / 11pm EST and December 12, 6pm PDT.

