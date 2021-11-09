Downtown Doral Culture And Arts Foundation Presents DORAL LIVE All-star Outdoor Concert Series

The Downtown Doral Culture and Arts Foundation (DDCAF) has announced the debut of DORAL LIVE, a three-week all-star outdoor concert series showcasing a stellar diverse roster of national touring artists and beloved South Florida cultural organizations. The concert series is the centerpiece of Downtown Doral Holiday Fest, Miami's newest family-friendly arts experience this holiday season.

The stellar line-up for opening weekend features the The Miami City Ballet's RADIANCE on December 3rd and 4th with The Joey Alexander Trio on Sunday, December 5th. Highlighting the second weekend of performances are Big Bad Voodoo Daddy's Wild And Swingin' Holiday Party!, Jazz impresario Arturo Sandoval, and an evening with Cuban-American soprano Elizabeth Caballero and pianist Shelly Berg, the multi GRAMMY nominee and celebrated Dean of the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami. The final weekend opens with beloved Miami instrumental ensemble Nu Deco Ensemble followed by Flamenco Intimo, a Flamenco suite created by Siudy Garrido with original music by composer/guitarist Jose Luis de La Paz. The weekend continues with a performance by world renowned vocal play ensemble Naturally 7, A Creole Christmas with Etienne Charles, and a special evening of holiday music with bluegrass legend Chris Thile and Aoife O'Donovan."

Multi-show packages for Doral LIVE are on sale now-3-show and 5-show packages are available, along with special pricing for families. Single tickets start at $37. More information is available at https://luxdoral.com/holiday-festival.