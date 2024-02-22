Documentary THE LAST OF THE WINTHROPS To Screen At DaVinci International Film Festival

Dr. Viviane G. Winthrop's award-winning documentary The Last of the Winthrops, chronicling her unexpected journey into the meaning of love, belonging and family, has been named an official selection of the DaVinci International Film Festival, scheduled from February 23-25th, 2024 at AMC Theatres at The Grove in Los Angeles.

The Last of the Winthrops explores the powerful revelations of a woman (Viviane Winthrop), who reclaims her sense of self after taking an Ancestry DNA test. At age 49, Viviane must confront the seismic truth that her dad, Reginald Winthrop, who could literally trace his heritage to the founders of America, was not her biological father. When Reginald and his beautiful French Canadian wife Claire have their "miracle child," Viviane is raised as an heir to the historic Winthrop exceptionalism.

Moving fluidly between past and present through archival footage, private letters and recordings, the film follows Viviane on an epic journey across five countries and hundreds of years to embrace her new identity, resolving powerful themes about the relationship between bloodlines, love, belonging and family. In the film, Winthrop discovers her Jewish family and roots in Montreal, Canada.

"I am honored to be recognized by such a prestigious festival as the DaVinci International Film Festival and look forward to sharing my true story with its audience, both in person in Los Angeles at The Grove, and also online," comments Winthrop. "My award-winning team, including our composer Shie Rozow and executive producer Doug Blush, will also be in attendance at the event."

The Last of the Winthrops will screen on February 24 at 2:30 pm PST in Theatre A. Following the screening with be a Q&A with Viviane Winthrop, executive producer Doug Blush, composer Shie Rozow, editor Sergio Miranda, visual effects artist Allan De La Rosa and Winthrop's sister Liliane Perez Weinstein, who appears in the film. Festival passes and tickets are available now at: Ticketing | DaVinci International Film Festival 2024 (davincifilmfestival.com) The film is co-writtern and co-directed by Adam Cohen.

Director, writer and producer Viviane Winthrop was born in Montreal, Canada. Her parents moved to Sedona, Arizona when she was a teenager. Although her father was a professional actor and her mother a piano teacher, Viviane chose a career in dentistry. After 25 years as a dentist, she began to pursue her dream as a film director. Her directorial debut The Last of the Winthrops is currently streaming on Amazon Prime and Apple iTunes, and many major streaming platforms. The film won Best Documentary at the 2023 Beyond Hollywood International Film Festival, and was featured at the Global Entertainment Showcase during the French Riviera Film Festival in Cannes, France. Winthrop has also launched the film production company We Unite As One LLC www.weuniteasone.com.

DIFF will showcase more than 100 creative projects, including 24 in-competition feature and short narrative, documentary and animation films, screenwriting finalists, and up to 80 ultra-shorts, which will compete for the festival's Audience Award. Leo Award categories include feature and short narrative, documentary (DIFFdocs), animation, screenwriting (Storyline), and the Junior Leo Award for student filmmakers. Additional panel programs will include Digital Hollywood, Film BC, In Sync with Hollywood, in addition to the Writers' Corner Program and DaVinci Labs / Arts & Sciences Program, to anchor the slate.

For its second installment at AMC Theatres at The Grove, DIFF will feature an opening night VIP reception, live and in-person screenings, a closing night Leo Award celebration, panel programs, and exclusive festival events, such as DaVinci Labs exhibition, honoring multidisciplinary creatives with its inaugural showcase in architecture in collaboration with ad-c.org.

Photos Courtesy of We Unite As One LLC.