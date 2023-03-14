Do LaB Announces Complete Music Lineup For 20th Anniversary Of LIGHTNING IN A BOTTLE
Do LaB have announced the complete music lineup for the 20th anniversary of Lightning in a Bottle, North America's original boutique festival taking place Memorial Day Weekend at Buena Vista Lake in Southern California this May 24-29, 2023. These talent additions offer a first glimpse at the immersive environments of The Stacks, The Grand Artique, The Junkyard, and The Compass in addition to the full day by day artist lineups.
Beyond its primary stages - Lightning, Thunder, and Woogie - LIB has long been known for its other creative, other-worldly habitats where attendees can discover new artists and stumble upon outlandish surprises.
The Stacks will continue its reign as the festival's bass music community stage and breeding ground for the genre's next generation. The stage is thoughtfully curated to offer rising producers the chance to be introduced to LIB fans before their time comes to play the event's larger stages. This year, The Stacks welcomes rising US talent like Abelation, Kaipora, All:Lo Collective - the brainchild of Park Breezy, Thought Process and TF Marz, as well as Canada's Mythm, UK riser Rohaan, and many more.
The Grand Artique is LIBs wild west outpost complete with roaming characters, a functional general store, and structures to explore that feel straight off the mining claims of America's past. This year, Grand Artique will boast headlining performances from artists like Mindchatter (DJ Set) and Moontricks, as well as a host of others like Rainbow Girls, Red Giant Project, Marty O'Reilly, Evan Hatfield, and Hello Yes. The environment's programming will also feature the off the wall Grand Artique Talent Show and The Grand Auction.
The Junkyard remains one of the ripest party playgrounds at LIB, offering a house and techno lineup curated by longtime Do LaB family member and west-coast legend Patricio. The bill is topped by a rare house set from Grammy-nominated producer TOKiMONSTA, a special tribute set to fallen community icon Pumpkin on the Sunday, as well as performances from Marquess Wyatt, Shawna, Ben Annand, and more.
The Compass, LIBs multi-dimensional hub for left of center music and education, offers its most thought provoking lineup to date. Longtime favorite The Polish Ambassador will bring a very special Sunday Service to the fold, capping off a weekend filled with splendors from Lightcode by LSDream, Free Creatures, TOOKER, and Little Wolf to name only a few. The Compass' Beacon will host a series of downtempo ambient sessions from artists like Jamie Schwabl, Rob Noble, and Ruby Chase.
These stage environs reinforce the event's multi-decade commitment to bridging the gap between music, art, and interactive experiences which are further complimented by areas like the Jive Joint, Unicorn Palace, The Mixtape, the Rink-a-Dink Roller Rink, Big Leroy's Karaoke, and so much more. This ethos continues with workshops hosted by the Compass & Learning Kitchen to extensive yoga programming that allows attendees to unwind from full days of dancing.
For those looking for the joy of a camping festival with an elevated experience, LIB will return VIP offerings first introduced during the 2022 edition. VIP pass holders can find reprieve in backstage lounges at Lightning, Thunder, and Woogie, grab refreshments in these areas at exclusive bars, enjoy special pop-up interactive experiences, take advantage of access to the Atlaswyld Beach Club & Bar, and watch headlining performances at the elevated Lightning Stage or enclosed Thunder Stage viewing areas. For more info on VIP tickets, visit https://www.libfestival.org/tickets.
20 years ago, a lightning bolt struck and sparked something far greater than anyone could have ever anticipated. Do LaB have created a legacy from the ground up since - one with a loyal community of free spirits chasing the imaginative, boundary-breaking rush felt at its very first celebration. Now it's time to come together to set the tone for the next 20 years.
