Disney to Develop Film About the Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles

Deadline reports that Disney Plus will produce a film about the Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles (ICYOLA) and founder Charles Dickerson III.

Bobby Smith Jr. writes and executive produces; Brigham Taylor is on board to produce as well.

The ICYOLA is the largest majority African American orchestra in America and has helped transform the lives of hundreds of young Angelenos who go on to perform in settings including The Getty Center, Walt Disney Concert Hall and Staples Center, as well as throughout South Los Angeles' church community.

Dickerson founded the orchestra in 2009.

Dickerson said: "We started with Chicago because, once again, Chicago is experiencing this epidemic, epidemic of gun violence. There's a substantial African American and Latino population there and there is no youth orchestra that serves that community. That's why we went there and started to do what we did."

