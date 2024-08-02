Disney and Pixar's INSIDE OUT 2 Returns to the El Capitan Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Back by popular demand! Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” makes its triumphant return to the El Capitan Theatre August 26 – September 2. A special Family Pack offer is available for $75, featuring 4 tickets, 4 24oz Fountain Beverages, and an El Capitan Theatre Collectible Popcorn tin with popcorn and refill.



Daily showtimes for “Inside Out 2” are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, and 7:00pm. Dates and showtimes are subject to change.



Tickets are on sale now at HERE and HERE. All seats are reserved. Tickets for $16 for guests of all ages.

About Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2”

Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone. Maya Hawke lends her voice to Anxiety, alongside Amy Poehler as the voice of Joy. The voice cast also includes Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Tony Hale and Liza Lapira. Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen, “Inside Out 2” releases only in theaters June 14, 2024.

About The El Capitan Theatre

The El Capitan Theatre is an exclusive first-run movie theatre equipped with state-of-the-art technology, operated by The Walt Disney Studios. Known as Disney’s Home on Hollywood Boulevard, the theatre also hosts live stage shows, world premieres, special events and screenings of classic Disney films. In 2014, the City of Los Angeles declared the theatre a Historical Monument after its restoration showcasing the original lavish architecture. For more information, ElCapitanTheatre.com.

Photo Credits: © 2024 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.

Comments

