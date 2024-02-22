Director Julia Rodriguez-Elliott Discusses SWEENEY TODD on BOB BARTH'S ONE NIGHT STAND

Bob Barth's One Night Stand is airing live on Thursday, February 22nd at 7pm PT / 10pm ET on Sheena's Jungle Room Stream via WFMU.

This week's episode features a captivating conversation with the esteemed Director Julia Rodriguez-Elliott, the mastermind behind the thrilling production of Stephen Sondheim's dark and daring masterpiece, "SWEENEY TODD: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," currently being staged at ANoiseWithin in Pasadena. Dive deep into the creative process, challenges, and excitement of bringing this iconic tale to life.

But the theatrical journey doesn't end there. The show takes you to the heartbreakingly beautiful world premiere adaptation of "THE AGE OF INNOCENCE" at The Old Globe in San Diego. Get an insider's perspective on the creative intricacies of this compelling production.

And for the grand finale, join the excitement at the Troubadour in West Hollywood as Bob Barth's One Night Stand presents the sensational Toronto-based band, THE BEACHES. It's a night of music, drama, and sheer entertainment, and you won't want to miss a beat!

Tune in to the live broadcast on WFMU's streaming platform: Listen Here. For exclusive access and community engagement, join THE PANIC ROOM: Panic Room Link.

Can't make it live? Catch the episode and explore the entire archive at One Night Stand Archive.

Bob Barth's One Night Stand - where every episode unfolds as a unique journey through the realms of music, theater, and beyond.