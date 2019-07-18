Director Amanda Conlon To Helm World Premiere Of THE SURVEILLANCE TRILOGY At Theatre 40

Playwright Leda Siskind is proud to confirm multi-award-winning director Amanda Conlon will be at the helm of her world premiere The Surveillance Trilogy. The production will open September 19, 2019, at Theatre 40, located in the Reuben Cordova Theatre, 241 South Moreno Dr., Beverly Hills, CA. 90212.

This play reveals the past and present ways our relationships, our electronic devices, and our very lives can be spied upon - and turned against us. In 1953 Los Angeles, a couple returns home to discover, being spied upon by government informants. 2017 Havana, a doctor and his patient grapple with the debilitating effects of espionage that have nearly shuttered the U.S. Embassy. 2019 Encino, a screenwriter discovers her Artificial Intelligence assistant is listening in with an agenda all its own.

Amanda Conlon is the Artistic Director of Bucket List Theatre where she directed last year's critically acclaimed SILENCE! The Musical (Better Lemons Critics Choice Award, Broadway World Favorite Shows of 2018, LA Weekly Best Spooky Events). Other Los Angeles directing credits include All in the Timing (Stage Raw 'Top Ten' and 'Recommended'), Pageant Play, [title of show] and Missmatch (Hollywood Fringe Encore! Producers' Award, Better Lemons Must-See Musical). Amanda conceived and directs regular installments of Bucket List Cabaret (Broadway World Favorite Shows of 2018). NYC directing credits include A...My Name Will Always Be Alice, Little by Little and Red & Slim Have Issues. The Surveillance Trilogy marks Amanda's directorial debut at Theatre 40.

The Surveillance Trilogy will open September 19 - October 13, 2019, at Theatre 40. Located in the Reuben Cordova Theatre on the campus of Beverly Hills High School, 241 South Moreno Dr., Beverly Hills, CA. 90212. Performances will be Thursday, Friday, Saturday 8PM and Sunday 2PM.

Tickets will go on sale Sept. 1st. General admission: $35.00. Tickets and information at: www.theatre40.org or call (310) 364-0535.





