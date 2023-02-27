Dianne Reeves and Dionne Warwick Will Be Honored at 2023 JEXA Awards Gala

The 2023 JEXA Awards Gala celebrates jazz excellence in style on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 6 p.m. at the historic Cicada Club in Los Angeles to raise money for music education. Featuring legendary jazz vocalist Dianne Reeves and special guest Dionne Warwick, the fundraiser will honor heroes in the Los Angeles community who are keeping jazz alive. Tickets include a walk on the red carpet, hors d'oeuvres, dinner, awards show, world class jazz entertainment and complimentary valet parking. For more information, click here.

"Our goal is to keep this uniquely American art form alive and help our young people gain confidence through the power of making music," said Dr. Jerome Pittman, executive director, JEXA Awards, Inc. "I'm deeply grateful to Dianne, Dionne and all the stellar musicians who are coming together to create this fabulous evening and support the next generation of musicians through music education."

Rising new jazz vocalist, Tawanda Suessbrich-Joaquim, 26, will also perform during the gala. A New Mexico native, singer-songwriter, Suessbrich-Joaquim is a first generation American who studied jazz with Mirabai Daniels at Santa Fe University of Art and Design. She moved to Los Angeles and recorded her first album "Smile" in 2022. She has worked with Josh Nelson, Tamir Hendelman, Ivan Lins and Mike Garson. Described as a "modern cosmopolitan" along a similar vein as Lena Horne, Suessbrich-Joaquim is excited to keep growing as a musician, honoring jazz as one of Black America's greatest contributions to the world.

JEXA Awards, Inc. is a Los Angeles based nonprofit charity founded by Los Angeles pediatrician Jerome Pittman. JEXA's mission is to promote the legacy of jazz music by supporting performers, and the next generation of artists who will keep this uniquely American art form alive.

The organization provides grants to middle and high school students for education and private instruction. One promising music program graduate will receive funding, publicity and guidance for a debut concert.

Jazz enthusiast Jerome Pittman is passionate about supporting young musicians. As funding for music education in public schools continues to be cut or eliminated entirely, it is crucial programs be made available to help youth find their voice, a sense of community, and a feeling of accomplishment that sets them up on a positive path through life.

For more information about the JEXA Awards Gala taking place on March 5, 2023 at 6 p.m. at The Cicada Club at 617 S Olive St. Los Angeles 90014, please write to info@jexaawards.org or call (310) 846-3685.