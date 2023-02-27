Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dianne Reeves and Dionne Warwick Will Be Honored at 2023 JEXA Awards Gala

The event is on March 5, 2023 at 6 p.m. at The Cicada Club.

Feb. 27, 2023  

Dianne Reeves and Dionne Warwick Will Be Honored at 2023 JEXA Awards Gala

The 2023 JEXA Awards Gala celebrates jazz excellence in style on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 6 p.m. at the historic Cicada Club in Los Angeles to raise money for music education. Featuring legendary jazz vocalist Dianne Reeves and special guest Dionne Warwick, the fundraiser will honor heroes in the Los Angeles community who are keeping jazz alive. Tickets include a walk on the red carpet, hors d'oeuvres, dinner, awards show, world class jazz entertainment and complimentary valet parking. For more information, click here.

"Our goal is to keep this uniquely American art form alive and help our young people gain confidence through the power of making music," said Dr. Jerome Pittman, executive director, JEXA Awards, Inc. "I'm deeply grateful to Dianne, Dionne and all the stellar musicians who are coming together to create this fabulous evening and support the next generation of musicians through music education."

Rising new jazz vocalist, Tawanda Suessbrich-Joaquim, 26, will also perform during the gala. A New Mexico native, singer-songwriter, Suessbrich-Joaquim is a first generation American who studied jazz with Mirabai Daniels at Santa Fe University of Art and Design. She moved to Los Angeles and recorded her first album "Smile" in 2022. She has worked with Josh Nelson, Tamir Hendelman, Ivan Lins and Mike Garson. Described as a "modern cosmopolitan" along a similar vein as Lena Horne, Suessbrich-Joaquim is excited to keep growing as a musician, honoring jazz as one of Black America's greatest contributions to the world.

JEXA Awards, Inc. is a Los Angeles based nonprofit charity founded by Los Angeles pediatrician Jerome Pittman. JEXA's mission is to promote the legacy of jazz music by supporting performers, and the next generation of artists who will keep this uniquely American art form alive.

The organization provides grants to middle and high school students for education and private instruction. One promising music program graduate will receive funding, publicity and guidance for a debut concert.

Jazz enthusiast Jerome Pittman is passionate about supporting young musicians. As funding for music education in public schools continues to be cut or eliminated entirely, it is crucial programs be made available to help youth find their voice, a sense of community, and a feeling of accomplishment that sets them up on a positive path through life.

For more information about the JEXA Awards Gala taking place on March 5, 2023 at 6 p.m. at The Cicada Club at 617 S Olive St. Los Angeles 90014, please write to info@jexaawards.org or call (310) 846-3685.



Photos: Go Inside W Magazines Annual Best Performances Party Photo
Photos: Go Inside W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party
Partygoers for the must-attend event among Hollywood’s A-listers included 2023 Best Performance cover stars Austin Butler, Michelle Williams, Jennifer Lawrence, Taylor Russell, Ana de Armas, as well as W Best Performances feature stars Danielle Deadwyler, Kate Hudson, Aubrey Plaza, Diego Calva, Mia Goth, and Jeremy Pope. Check out photos here!
Interview: Ever Busy Music Wiz Dan Redfeld On His LITTLE WOMEN & Countless Other Proje Photo
Interview: Ever Busy Music Wiz Dan Redfeld On His LITTLE WOMEN & Countless Other Projects
A new musical adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's Little Women will debut in two concert performances – March 6th at the Knitting Factory in North Hollywood and April 24th in New York’s 54 Below. The cast of Jenna Lea Rosen, Chris Mann, Terron Brooks, Ali Ewoldt, Kim Huber, Sophie Pollono, Kayla Stone, Devon Davidson, Barbara Carlton Heart, Miyuki Miyagi, Payson Lewis and Jater Webb will perform the songs by composer Dan Redfeld and lyricists Christina Harding and John Gabriel Koladziej. Dan was able to answer a few of my queries between rehearsing both Little Women and The Secret Garden at the Ahmanson.
Center Theatre Group to Host Community Events To Celebrate THE SECRET GARDEN Photo
Center Theatre Group to Host Community Events To Celebrate THE SECRET GARDEN
To celebrate the vibrancy and diversity of Los Angeles, nurture lifelong learning and human connection, and connect audiences with artists that are working at the highest levels of their own experience and craft, Center Theatre Group will host a variety of events tied to the new and revisited production of the hauntingly beautiful musical “The Secret Garden” now playing at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre through March 26, 2023.
Society of Camera Operators Announces Camera Operators of The Year in Film and Television Photo
Society of Camera Operators Announces Camera Operators of The Year in Film and Television
The Society of Camera Operators (SOC) has announced the recipients of Camera Operator of the Year in Film and Television during the 2023 SOC Lifetime Achievement Awards.

More Hot Stories For You


Center Theatre Group to Host Community Events To Celebrate THE SECRET GARDENCenter Theatre Group to Host Community Events To Celebrate THE SECRET GARDEN
February 26, 2023

To celebrate the vibrancy and diversity of Los Angeles, nurture lifelong learning and human connection, and connect audiences with artists that are working at the highest levels of their own experience and craft, Center Theatre Group will host a variety of events tied to the new and revisited production of the hauntingly beautiful musical “The Secret Garden” now playing at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre through March 26, 2023.
Society of Camera Operators Announces Camera Operators of The Year in Film and TelevisionSociety of Camera Operators Announces Camera Operators of The Year in Film and Television
February 26, 2023

The Society of Camera Operators (SOC) has announced the recipients of Camera Operator of the Year in Film and Television during the 2023 SOC Lifetime Achievement Awards.
Barry Pearl & Michelle Elkin Will Co-Direct FOOTLOOSE: The Musical At Simi Valley Cultural Arts CenterBarry Pearl & Michelle Elkin Will Co-Direct FOOTLOOSE: The Musical At Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center
February 24, 2023

Barry Pearl and Michelle Elkin, two powerhouse talents in Los Angeles Theatre, gear up to co-direct the energetic musical FOOTLOOSE. Produced by Panic! Productions & BarCinBoo Productions.
Three New Exhibitions Opening at Laguna Art Museum March 2023Three New Exhibitions Opening at Laguna Art Museum March 2023
February 24, 2023

Laguna Art Museum will present three new exhibitions opening in March, Facing the Giant - Three Decades of Dissent: Shepard Fairey, Unseen Ties: The Visual Collection of Sherman Library & Gardens and Outlook/Insight: The LCAD Effect. 
Award-Winning And Critically Acclaimed NOOR INAYAT KHAN: THE FORGOTTEN SPY Returns At Hollywood FringeAward-Winning And Critically Acclaimed NOOR INAYAT KHAN: THE FORGOTTEN SPY Returns At Hollywood Fringe
February 24, 2023

'Noor Inayat Khan: The Forgotten Spy' created by and starring Indian-Thai actress and writer Almanya Narula, premiered at the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival to rave reviews from audience and critics. It took home several nominations and wins:
share