Dianne Fraser Performs Album Release Concert at The Catalina Jazz Club Next Month

The performance is on November 15th.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

Blujazz Records and The Catalina Jazz Club present YOU AND I – The Words and Music of Leslie Bricusse, Dianne Fraser’s Debut Album Release Concert, at The Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood, CA at 8:30 PM (doors open at 7PM) on Wednesday, November 15th. Located at 6725 W. Sunset Blvd., in Los Angeles, the cover charge for the show is $25, plus a two-drink minimum (Valet and Street Parking Available). Please follow this link for tickets and more information: Click Here

Best known for writing songs for films like Goodbye, Mr. Chips, Doctor Dolittle, Scrooge and Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, Leslie Bricusse’s songs written for the theatre, including Feeling Good, Who Can I Turn to? and What Kind of Fool Am I? are iconic. His work is filled with beautiful melodies, poignant lyrics and profound emotion. In a long, illustrious career, Bricusse received two Academy Awards, a Grammy Award plus five Tony Award nominations. His songs have been recorded by such luminaries as Frank Sinatra, Barbra Streisand and Diana Krall.

Dianne Fraser, a prominent Los Angeles-based cabaret artist, regularly presents and performs in live Broadway-themed musical events, including many benefit concerts for non-profit organizations, such as The Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), The Help Group, Music for Autism and NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness.) Her long-running line-up show, AN EVENING OF CLASSIC BROADWAY at Rockwell Table and Stage, was nominated for a Los Angeles Regional Broadway World Award for Special Theatre Event. She performed her critically-acclaimed debut cabaret show, PART TIME DIVA, in various venues in Los Angeles, Palm Springs and San Francisco. On stage, Dianne has performed in many regional theatre productions and has produced several stage productions.       

The album was produced by Music Director/Arranger Todd Schroeder. The show, Directed by Laura Henry, features Dianne Fraser on Vocals, Todd Schroeder on Piano, Adam Cohen on Bass and Denise Fraser on Drums with Special Guest Vocalist Damon Kirsche.

By day Dianne is a partner in management/production company Industry Entertainment Partners where she represents film and television writers. Prior to joining Industry she was Vice President of Series Packaging and TV Literary at ICM. She joined ICM from boutique agency Major Clients Agency, which she co-owned. Please visit Dianne at www.diannefraser.com




