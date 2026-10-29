Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Dermot Mulroney to Headline BROADWAY SHOWSTOPPERS at Saban Theatre
The benefit concert will feature Garrett Clayton, Joely Fisher, Davis Gaines, Sharon Lawrence and James Snyder alongside 30 dancers and a 16-piece orchestra.
All Roads Theatre Company (ARTCO) has announced that film and Television star Dermot Mulroney will headline BROADWAY SHOWSTOPPERS on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at 8:00 PM, at the historic Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills. The star of My Best Friend's Wedding and August: Osage County returns to the ARTCO spotlight following his acclaimed musical-theatre debut in the company's production of Mack & Mabel. Recently the star of television's Chicago Fire and The Hunting Wives, Mulroney has appeared countless films and TV shows over his long, prolific career!
The benefit concert brings together headliners from Broadway and Hollywood for an exhilarating celebration of song and dance, featuring 30 dancers and a 16-piece orchestra. Proceeds support ARTCO's mainstage productions and theatrical training for young performers.
The concert promises to be A STAR-STUDDED SONG & DANCE EXTRAVAGANZA with a cast of 60!Joining Mulroney are Garrett Clayton, Joely Fisher, Davis Gaines, Sharon Lawrence and James Snyder ,alongside a distinguished company of musical-theatre performers. More stars will be announced soon!
Featured Headliners
Garrett Clayton Sharon Lawrence Joely Fisher, Davis Gaines James Snyder anf Kay Cole
Garrett Clayton - Known for Disney's Teen Beach Movie and its sequel, Clayton also starred in King Cobra and portrayed Link Larkin in NBC's Hairspray Live! His stage work includes God Looked Away opposite Al Pacino.
Sharon Lawrence - A multiple Emmy nominee and SAG Award winner, Lawrence is celebrated for NYPD Blue and has appeared in Desperate Housewives, Grey's Anatomy, Shameless, Dynasty, Rizzoli & Isles and Joe Pickett. Her Broadway credits include Cabaret, Fiddler on the Roof and Chicago; she also starred as Katharine Graham in The Shot.
Joely Fisher - The Golden Globe-nominated star of Ellen also appeared in Wild Card, Desperate Housewives and 'Til Death, and in the film Inspector Gadget. The daughter of Eddie Fisher and Connie Stevens, she has played Sally Bowles in Broadway's Cabaret and served as national Secretary-Treasurer of SAG-AFTRA.
Davis Gaines - Gaines has performed the title role of The Phantom of the Opera more than 2,000 times. His extensive theatre credits include Whistle Down the Wind, Sweeney Todd, Man of La Mancha and Hello, Dolly! He has performed for five U.S. Presidents and sang in the animated film The Swan Princess.
James Snyder - Snyder originated the title role in Broadway's Cry-Baby, starred opposite Idina Menzel in If/Then, originated Nate in In Transit and played Harry Potter in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Other credits include Rock of Ages, Carousel, She's the Man, Gilmore Girls, The Good Wife and Blue Bloods.
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