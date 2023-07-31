Dee Dee Sorvino Makes Cabaret Debut at American Legion Post 43 in Hollywood

Emmy-winning actress/comedian/entrepreneur/podcast host Dee Dee Sorvino, wife of the late legendary actor Paul Sorvino, recently made her cabaret debut, headlining a special event held on July 26 at the American Legion Hollywood Post 43 in Hollywood.

Dee Dee comments, "In commemoration of the one year anniversary of Paul's passing, I had the desire to do something special. I believe that performing at the Legion is an event that my late husband would have wanted me to do."

Broadway, film and TV star Rex Smith also performed as a special guest artist, along with actor/musician John Schneider, most known for his hit series The Dukes Of Hazzard. The event was produced by legendary publicist Roger Neal.

She comments, "What an amazing night! Rex Smith thrilled the ladies and was an incredible special guest star to have on the show with me, and John Schneider was a joy."

Also joining Dee Dee on the exclusive evening were Roger Neal(Producer, Manager, Drinks with Dee Dee Show), Alice Amter (The Big Bang Theory), Lauren Samuels( West End star/ Die Hard Musical), Kathy Kolla (Mayhem of the Mind), Sandro Monetti ( CNN Royal Reporter/ filmmaker), Kymberley Kates (Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure),Kate Linder (Young & The Restless), Donelle Dadigan ( President & Founder The Hollywood Museum), Jeremy Miller (Growing Pains), Erin Murphy(Bewitched), Myla Tkachenko (model, influencer), Gregori Martin (The Bay), Kristos Andrews (The Bay), Larry Namer (E! Entertainment co-founder/NFTYS co-founder), Dustin Quick (Assassin), Medi eM (Assassin), Nicole Muj (co-founder French Riviera Film Festival), Josie Goldberg (reality star), among many others.

Guests sampled Sorvino Vino, the newly launched wine brand founded by Dee Dee and Paul. Sorvino Vino has been named as the official wine for the 2023 Los Angeles Italian Festival taking place on Oct 7, 2023, in Hollywood, California. Sorvino Vino is available now at www.sorvinovino.com

A percentage of all sales from the special event benefited various charities that feed and care for hungry children, adults and military vets in need, and a percentage of all sales of Sorvino Vino were donated to the Women's Auxiliary at American Legion Post 43 in Hollywood.

Dee Dee adds, "I'm so happy we could raise money for the Women's Auxiliary at the American Legion Post 43 in Hollywood, I am looking forward to taking my Drinks With Dee Dee Sorvino Show across the nation."

Photo credit: Tshombe Sampson