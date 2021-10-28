Deborah Cox to Perform at MAMA G'S ULTIMATE HALLOWEEN PARTY 2021

Multi-platinum recording artist Deborah Cox will perform a one-night only set on Sunday, October 31st as part of the inaugural "Mama G's Ultimate Halloween Party 2021" at the historic Bourbon Room in Los Angeles, CA. Tickets, which start at $39, and VIP packages are now available for purchase online at https://diamonddog.com/.

"Mama G's Ultimate Halloween Party 2021" hosted by "Mama G" Joan Grande promises to be the biggest party of Halloween weekend and will feature special events including the world premiere of the original musical HORROR CAMP: A MUSICAL MASSACRE, an interactive screening of THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW, live music, and a nightly costume contest where the winners will receive cash prizes totaling $1,500 each night. Halloween themed food and drinks will also be available for purchase.

Drag superstars and co-hosts of the Emmy nominated HBO series "We're Here", Shangela and Eureka O'Hara are each hosting an evening, with Shangela hosting on Saturday, October 30th and Eureka on Sunday, October 31st. Each night, the queens will begin with a full performance, followed by hosting the Costume Contest and joining the judging panel.

"Ever since I first heard Deborah Cox sing on the Broadway stage and hearing my son blast her music throughout our home, I've loved and respected her as an artist," said Joan Grande. "We are so excited that she is joining our group of talented performers to ring in the Halloween spirit and celebrate with us in the Bourbon Room."

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all guests must show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative PCR COVID test within 48 hours. Masks will also be required when guests are not eating or drinking. We are closely monitoring the situation and will make adjustments in accordance with the CDC and local guidelines.

For more information, including the full list of events and screenings at this year's ""Mama G's Ultimate Halloween Party 2021," please visit diamonddog.com and follow @DiamondDog on Twitter and Instagram.